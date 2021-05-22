Watch
Heath's 11th-inning walk-off leads Cajuns past George Washington

Louisiana Softball Dalton, Gortarez, Heath 2021
Posted at 10:52 PM, May 21, 2021
Locked in a scoreless game, Karly Heath hit a walk-off single in the 11th to lead Louisiana past George Washington.

The game was a classic pitchers duel as starters Kandra Lamb and Sierra Lange battled. Lange, the quirky pitcher from GW, kept Louisiana off balance, throwing 10.2 innings, allowing 8 hits, but no extra-base hits.

Lamb was powerful. She handled GW's lineup throwing seven strikeouts in six innings. She had a no hitter going into the seventh. Summer Ellyson, who earned the win, struck out seven in relief, throwing five innings.

Louisiana will Play LSU at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, winner advances to Sunday's Baton Rouge Regional Championship.
