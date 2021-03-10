Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot Retires as UL Volleyball Head Coach

LAFAYETTE - The winningest head coach in Louisiana Volleyball history, Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot, has announced her retirement as the leader of the Ragin’ Cajuns. Mazeitis-Fontenot, with 186 victories at the University, recently completed her 13th season leading the Ragin’ Cajuns and 26th overall as a volleyball head coach.

Mazeitis-Fontenot’s final campaign as head coach at Louisiana was one for the record books. Her squad rolled out a double-digit win streak to start the season (second-best start ever at 11-0) and earned the program's first-ever ranking at 15th, nationally. The Ragin’ Cajuns (17-7, 11-5 Sun Belt) recorded double-digit conference wins for a second-straight season and were also bestowed four All-Sun Belt award winners in 2020.

“I would like to thank Dr. Savoie, Dr. Maggard, Dr. Leger, Christy Alford and everyone else at the University for their hard work and support of the volleyball program during my tenure,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “The time is always right to prioritize your mental and physical health. That is what I am choosing to do.”

Twice during her time leading the Ragin’ Cajuns, the volleyball squad reached 20 or more wins (2014, 2017); a feat that had not been accomplished since 1990 at the school.

Entering the 2021 calendar year, Louisiana Volleyball had produced the most victories amongst all programs in the state of Louisiana over the past four seasons (2017-20), and ranked Top 50 nationally in wins recorded.

“Coach Mazeitis-Fontenot finishes her career as the Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball head coach having won more games than any coach before her,” Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said. “We will always value her commitment to both athletic and academic excellence, as well as her focus on bringing tremendous young women to our campus to become members of the Louisiana family. I speak for many when I say, ‘Thank you, Heather,’ for all you have done for the Ragin’ Cajuns.”

Ahead of this past season, Louisiana Volleyball was recognized as a recipient of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award, an honor the organization bestows annually to programs achieving a yearlong grade point average of 3.3 or higher. Mazeitis-Fontenot’s squads earned the honor three times during her tenure as head coach.

Additionally, her squad received the NCAA’s APR Public Recognition Award in 2020, which is given to programs among the Top 10 percent of their sport based on the most recent Academic Progress Rates.

Mazeitis-Fontenot’s 26-season career included previous stops at Louisiana Tech (2001-07) and Kansas City Community College (1996-2000).

A national search will commence immediately for Mazeitis-Fontenot’s replacement as head coach of the volleyball program.

