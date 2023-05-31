Heath and Davis Selected to NFCA All-America Team

OKLAHOMA CITY – Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball senior pitcher/outfielder Karly Heath and freshman outfielder Mihyia Davis were both named to the 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division I All-America Team, the organization announced on Wednesday (May 31, 2023) at the WCWS All-America press conference.

Heath was selected to the NFCA All-America Second Team, concluding her collegiate career earning a spot on the sport’s highest award listing.

“We are super proud of how hard Karly (Heath) worked for every single day to develop her enormous talent,” Louisiana Softball head coach Gerry Glasco said. “She did it with a smile on her face and made the others around her better. It’s extremely satisfying to know she will live every day of the rest of her life as an ‘All-American’.”

Davis earned her spot in the elite group on the NFCA All-America Third Team, becoming the first Ragin’ Cajuns freshman to be honored by the NFCA since 2003 (Danyele Gomez). She is one of only seven freshmen included in the group of 54 total student-athletes across the entire Division I ranks (306 teams) to be recognized as NFCA All-Americans.

“Mihyia (Davis) is one of the most exciting players in college softball to watch play the game – speed, and defense are what sets her apart from others,” Glasco said. “She knows how to win, and loves to compete. Her accomplishments during her freshman year were remarkable and to be named an All-American simply provides an exclamation mark to her amazing season.”

The selection of Heath and Davis to the 2023 NFCA Division I All-America Team increases the total number of NFCA All-American selections in program history to 56.

By placing their name on the distinguished list in the program's record book, there are now 35 different individuals who have been bestowed NFCA All-American honors in Ragin' Cajuns Softball history. It’s the first time since 2019 that Louisiana has at least one representative on the NFCA All-America Team and the 28th time overall since 1989.

The Ragin’ Cajuns duo was named to the NFCA All-Central Region First Team back on May 18, which made them eligible for All-American honors.

Heath, the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, was the main catalyst for Louisiana's offense leading the team in runs (52), extra-base hits (26), home runs (16), RBI (47) and total bases (120). The North Augusta, South Carolina product established new career-high totals in home runs and RBI and produced her first 60-hit campaign.

She impacted the game with her speed as well, collecting 24 stolen bases in 26 attempts, and navigated Louisiana through the tough non-conference schedule prior to Sun Belt play – which featured 15 games vs. Power 5 foes – leading the team in average (.318), extra-base hits (8), home runs (5), RBI (20), total bases (39) and runs (18) over the 27-game stretch.

Davis, also a D1Softball Freshman All-American, recorded 10 outfield assists and 52 stolen bases in 60 attempts (87 percent success rate). She became only the third Ragin' Cajun in program history to reach 50 stolen bases in a single season, joining Keeli Milligan and Dorsey Steamer.

Her final stolen base tally (52) led the way in Division I softball and marked the second-most collected in a single season in Louisiana's program history (1981-present).

The Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year led Louisiana with 22 multiple-hit games, 70 total hits and a .380 average. She posted multiple steals in a game 12 times and was the first freshman to reach 70 hits since 2014 (Haley Hayden).

This spring, Louisiana (50-16, 22-2 Sun Belt) collected its fourth consecutive Sun Belt regular season and tournament championships, the program's first 50-win season since 2019 and the first super regional appearance since 2016. The Ragin’ Cajuns continued impressive streaks of consecutive Sun Belt series won (now 81 straight) and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (now 24 straight) and attained a No. 11 RPI rating.

