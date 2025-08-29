Headed to cheer on the Cajuns? Here's what you need to know

The stadium is new, and the UL Lafayette Police Department has some new security in place for the 2025-26 football season, too.

The department announces that they "are implementing new technology to further ensure public safety while enhancing fan experience.

"Each of the main entry gates will be outfitted with newly acquired weapons detection systems. These systems are designed for high-volume screening of individuals, including their bags, without requiring them to divest items or having every bag checked, thus minimizing delays, the announcement states. "This system can detect a wide range of metallic threats, including, but not limited to, weapons like knives and firearms, as well as improvised explosive devices."

UL Police are asking folks to heed the policies about bags, restricted items and no re-entry. You can find that info here, or below:

In the interest of public safety and following the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) Best Practices Guide, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will implement a clear bag policy effective August 2017.

The policy, which is part of a growing trend at professional and collegiate sporting venues across the country, will start with the 2017-18 competition season and will include all Ragin’ Cajuns’ venues that host ticketed events: Cajun Field (football), Cajundome (men’s and women’s basketball), E.K. Long Gym (volleyball), M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (baseball), Lamson Park (softball), and the Ragin’ Cajuns Track/Soccer Facility.

Each ticket holder, including children, may carry one approved clear bag, such as a one-gallon storage bag, plus a small purse.

The following bags will be permitted inside Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns athletic facilities and are subject to search:



Clear plastic bag that does not exceed 12” by 6” by 12”.

Clutch or small purse, with or without a strap, that does not exceed 6.5” by 4.5”.

Equipment bag for necessary medical items.

Diaper bag for age-appropriate children accompanied by an adult.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: large purses, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, mesh bags, or any bag larger than the permissible size. Tinted or printed-pattern plastic bags are not clear, so they will not be permitted.

A non-obstructive team logo on one side of a clear bag will be permissible. Licensed Ragin’ Cajuns clear bags will be available through the Ragin’ Cajuns Store and several area retailers.

Fans can wear or carry items such as binoculars, hand-held electronic devices and cameras (with lenses shorter than four inches) without carrying cases. Fans may carry in blankets and seat cushions that will be screened upon entry.

Additionally, all stadium gates will remain closed on game day until 90 minutes prior to kickoff, allowing an extra 30 minutes for fans to enter the stadium and find their seats, UL Police say.

"The safety and security of visitors who attend events on the campus of UL Lafayette is always a top priority for ULPD. We work year-round with our university and law enforcement partners to develop robust security plans for our events. We ask for your patience as we try to provide the safest, most secure and enjoyable experience during our events," the announcement states. "And……Geaux Cajuns!"