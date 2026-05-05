Hart Honored as Top Freshman, Cajuns Land Four on All-SBC Team

LAFAYETTE – Haley Hart was named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and was one of four members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team listed on the 2026 All-Sun Belt Softball Team, the conference office announced on Tuesday (May 5, 2026).

Hart, who batted .369 as a collegiate rookie and led Louisiana with 55 base hits, becomes the 11th player in program history to be named SBC Freshman of the Year. She posted a solid 20-10 season in hits (22) and RBI (18) across 24 conference games in her debut season in the SBC.

It’s the second straight year a Ragin’ Cajun is recognized as the SBC’s top freshman, Hart following in the footsteps of teammate Emily Smith who earned the honor in 2025.

Kennedy Marceaux was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team while Hart was joined by Mia Liscano and Brooke Otto on the All-Sun Belt Second Team.

Louisiana's four All-SBC selections were a league-high tying total (with Texas State) across the first and second teams and continued the program's streak of multiple selections each season since the league was formed in 2000. The program's all-time All-Sun Belt selections total grew to 176 (2000-present).

The individual awards and all-conference selections were voted on by the league's 12 head coaches.

The entire Ragin’ Cajuns contingent made their debut on the All-SBC Team. Marceaux is the program’s first catcher named all-conference since 2023 (Sophie Piskos).

Marceaux, a transfer from Alabama, stormed onto the scene in Sun Belt play, delivering a hit in 16 of the first 20 conference games – at one point posting a 15-game hitting streak – en route to finishing Top 5 with a .390 conference-play batting average. Overall, she produced a 50-30 season in hits (53) and RBI (36) and topped the Cajuns in runs scored (35) while handling the catching duties in 47 of the season’s 54 games.

In addition to her offensive prowess, Hart excelled defensively: delivered five (5) outfield assists and fielded cleanly all 75 chances, without error, at second base.

Liscano turned in a career year at the plate, carrying a .390-plus average the final 40 games straight. She produced team-high totals with 55 base hits, a.464 on base percentage, 15 stolen bases and 15 multiple-hit games and finished No. 3 in batting average in conference play (.394).

One season after redshirting, Otto emerged as one of Sun Belt’s top power threats – her .343 average, 49 hits, 14 doubles, 11 home runs, .685 slugging percentage and 46 RBI all representing career-high totals. In conference play, she paced UL’s efforts with a team-leading 21 RBI, which ranked Top 5 in the SBC, and produced 11 extra base hits.

No. 8 seed Louisiana (28-26, 11-13 SBC) is scheduled to begin play in the 2026 Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship tournament at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. The Ragin' Cajuns are paired with No. 9 seed Troy (32-21, 10-14 SBC) in the first round contest.

Louisiana secured its spot with back-to-back series victories over Coastal Carolina and Marshall the last time at Lamson Park. The Ragin’ Cajuns went 17-7 at Lamson Park during the regular season, including a 9-3 mark vs. SBC foes.

Tickets for SBC Championship tournament remain available, with individual session prices starting at $15 for general admission outfield seating and all-session prices beginning at $75 for outfield seating. Purchases can be made in advance online at RaginCajuns.com/tickets [ragincajuns.evenue.net] or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).

All-Sun Belt First Team

P Madison Azua, Texas State

P Ryley Harrison, South Alabama

P Ashanti McDade, ULM

C Kennedy Marceaux, Louisiana

1B Aiyana Coleman, Texas State

1B Georgia Hood, Coastal Carolina

2B Morgan Brown, ULM

2B Makayla McClain, App State

3B Sydni Burko, Marshall

SS Kendra Lewis, James Madison

OF Hannah Christian, Southern Miss

OF Emma Davis, Georgia Southern

OF Keely Williams, Texas State

DP Payton List, James Madison

DP Kaelin Cash, Coastal Carolina

All-Sun Belt Second Team

P Jules King, Marshall

P Makayla Stephens, Georgia State

C Kayce Bennett, Southern Miss

1B Cali Legzdin, James Madison

2B Haley Hart, Louisiana

3B Delaney Keith, Coastal Carolina

3B Brooke Otto, Louisiana

SS Grace Barrett, App State

SS Mia Liscano, Louisiana

OF Ava Blake, Marshall

OF Meagan Brown, ULM

OF Megan Loftis, Troy

OF Harley Vestal, Texas State

OF McKenzie Walker, Georgia State

DP Ella Cunningham, Troy

All-Sun Belt Honorable Mentions

P Kayla Giardina, Southern Miss

P Abby Lovell, Troy

P Skylar Waggoner, ULM

C Valerie Combs, Georgia Southern

1B Mia Tidmore, Troy

2B Kayla Christensen, Georgia Southern

SS Makaley Boswell, Troy

SS Brie Normandin, Coastal Carolina

SS Nealy McManus, Southern Miss

OF Kylee Gleason, James Madison

OF Diamond Leslie, Marshall

OF Presley Lively, South Alabama

OF McKennah Metzger, Coastal Carolina

DP Chloe Hatcher, Georgia State

DP Tia Titi, Marshall

Player of the Year: Sydni Burko, Marshall (So., 3B - Ona, W.Va.)

Pitcher of the Year: Maddy Azua, Texas State (Jr., LHP - Round Rock, Texas)

Newcomer of the Year: Sydni Burko, Marshall (So., 3B - Ona, W.Va.)

Freshman of the Year: Haley Hart, Louisiana (Fr., 2B - Spanish Fort, Ala.)

Coach of the Year: Molly Fichtner, ULM

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