Gunner Leger’s homecoming as Louisiana takes on Southern Miss

LAFAYETTE, La. — The stands at M.L. 'Tigue' Moore Field were full as No. 10 Southern Miss Golden Eagles faced the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Even with a weather delay, fans stuck around, eager for the game to start.

Cajuns fans made their loyalty clear. “I cannot even put it into words. It is so exciting,” said one. “I love UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball beyond description.”

Southern Miss fans, too, enjoyed the atmosphere. “We’ve been here before for football games,” a Golden Eagles supporter said. “We knew how friendly the fans are, so we were really looking forward to coming back for baseball.”

A familiar face was back in Lafayette Gunner Leger, once a star pitcher for the Cajuns and now the pitching coach for Southern Miss. “I’m excited to be back. Obviously this is home,” Leger said. “It’s a little different being in the other dugout, but it’s a great environment, and I’m excited for our guys to compete.”

Fans recognized Leger’s impact. “I watched him pitch for UL many years ago. He made quite an impression, a fine young man,” one said.

The rivalry was strong, but respect came first. “I’m going to cheer my Cajuns on to win,” another fan said, “but I’m not going to boo the opposing team, especially Gunner.”

The night was about more than baseball. It was about community, tradition, and a shared love for the game.

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