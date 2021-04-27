Gray jumps into Division I ranks, choosing the Cajuns

After a fruitful tenure as a junior college coach, Kristi Gray is the next Louisiana volleyball coach.

The Cajuns introduced her Monday afternoon.

Gray spent five seasons at Odessa compiling a 125-37 record. Her teams won three conference titles and finished in nation's the top-10 twice.

In her introductory press conference Gray said she had other opportunities to join Division I programs but always came back, until this opportunity came along.

"It's important to me where I go. I don't want to make the jump just to make it. My ego is not that big," she said. "I love what I do day in and day out. It's not a job, it's a lifestyle. I want to go somewhere where I know there is support, a family atmosphere and where you can be successful."

Gray inherits a Cajuns' team that won 70 percent of its matches this season, the most in 30 years at Louisiana.

"It's important for me to come in and sit down with these kids and discuss what's important, what their needs are and where their vision is moving forward, and where mine is," she said. "I do think this is a program and university that is in a great position to go and win. They have a great track record of it."

Gray is from Wimberly, TX. She graduated from Texas Tech.

