Gerry Glasco Extended Through 2028 Season

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Softball head coach Gerry Glasco will remain at the helm of one the nation’s premier softball programs through the 2028 season as his contract was extended, it was announced Thursday (August 24, 2023).

The Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off a successful 2023 campaign that saw Louisiana reach the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2016 and compile a 50-16 record against the nation's No. 7 toughest schedule, marking the first 50-win season since 2019.

Glasco led the team to its fourth consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships as eight Ragin’ Cajuns earned All-SBC distinctions and Karly Heath and Mihyia Davis were named NFCA All-Americans.

“I am so thrilled to have the opportunity to have been a part of Ragin’ Cajuns softball for the last six seasons and look forward to being a part of the future of Louisiana Softball,” Glasco said. “The Cajun community has become family, and their support is endless.

“The administration of President Savoie and Dr. Maggard gives us full and tremendous support,” Glasco added. “Our administration always wants us to achieve at the highest levels of college softball, and we look forward to continuing to build and improve our program in the coming seasons.”

Since beginning his tenure at Louisiana in 2018, Glasco has continued to elevate the program. During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the Ragin’ Cajuns posted their first Top 10 finish in major national polls since 2014 and he has twice been named the SBC and Louisiana Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year.

Under Glasco’s supervision, Louisiana has also continued impressive active streaks of consecutive Sun Belt series won now up to 81 straight and consecutive 40-win seasons and NCAA Tournament appearances which both now stand at 24 straight.

The Crab Orchard, Illinois, native has accumulated a 255-69 (.787) record as head coach and an astounding 114-16 (.877) ledger in conference play.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel