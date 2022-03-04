Fourth Inning Tallies Lift Tigers Past Ragin’ Cajuns in Ranked Matchup

LAFAYETTE – For the second straight outing the 20th-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team had a pitcher’s duel broken up in the fourth inning as No. 21 LSU picked up all the runs it needed for a 4-0 win on Thursday, March 3 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Louisiana’s Sam Landry, in her first start against a nationally ranked team, retired the first six batters that she faced and matched LSU’s Shelbi Sunseri in posting scoreless softball through the first three innings.

The Tigers (13-5) placed their first three runners on base to start the fourth inning, then got a key hit from Georgia Clark to plate the first two of the four total runs the visitors collected in the frame.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (10-3) had a threat in the fourth inning but an inning-ending double play helped the Tigers escape, then threatened again in the seventh inning with the bases loaded before Ali Kilponen pitching in relief posted two critical strikeouts.

Louisiana pitcher Meghan Schorman shut down the Tigers’ attempt at more runs in the fifth inning, then went on to work three innings of hitless relief picking up six strikeouts along the way to give her teammates an opportunity at a rally.

Thursday’s matchup at Lamson Park marked the start of the Louisiana/LSU Invitational crossover event that the two programs are co-hosting. The Ragin’ Cajuns and Tigers are set to meet again on Saturday, March 5 at 6 p.m. from Tiger Park in Baton Rouge.

The loss kept the Ragin’ Cajuns in search of the first win over a ranked foe in the young 2022 season (now 0-3). For the first time in the campaign, the squad was dealt a second consecutive defeat.

NUMBERS TO KNEAUX

0: LSU was held hitless over the final three innings during Meghan Schorman’s relief appearance.

1: Only one inning throughout the entire game were any runs scored (LSU’s four-run fourth inning).

4-1: LSU moved to 4-1 vs. Louisiana in the Louisiana/LSU Invitational crossover event which began in the 2020 season.

5: Louisiana’s Meghan Schorman struck out each of the last five batters that she faced.

6: Ragin’ Cajuns batters drew six walks off of LSU’s Shelbi Sunseri.

7: The Ragin’ Cajuns had at least one baserunner in all seven innings.

11: Stormy Kotzelnick saw her season-best (and team-best) 11-game hitting streak snapped.

12: With her infield single in the fourth inning, freshman Laney Credeur extended her reached base streak to 12 consecutive games.

UP NEXT

The 20th-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns close out the Lamson Park portion of the Louisiana/LSU Invitational on Friday, March 4 meeting Central Connecticut State at 2:30 p.m. and Louisiana Tech at 5:00 p.m.

Both games are set to air live on ESPN+ with Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Dan McDonald and NFCA, Louisiana Sports and UL Athletics Hall of Famer Yvette Girouard on the call. The action can also be heard locally and worldwide on ESPN Lafayette 103.3 FM and 1420 AM with Steve Peloquin and Bobby Neveaux providing commentary.

