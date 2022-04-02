Fourth-Inning Push Leads Louisiana to Series-Clinching Win in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A 10-1 (5 inn.) run-rule win over Texas State on Saturday, April 2 at Bobcat Softball Stadium extended the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team’s current win streak to a season-best seven games and the program’s nation-leading total of consecutive conference series won to 68 straight.

With the win, the Ragin’ Cajuns (23-8, 9-2 Sun Belt) moved to 3-0 on the current Texas road trip that began Wednesday with a Top 25 win over No. 14 Texas.

Louisiana claimed a Sun Belt series from Texas State (18-15, 5-6 Sun Belt) for the eighth time in as many meetings. The squad entered the day with the series lead after Sam Landry and Meghan Schorman combined for a shutout in the 1-0 win in the series opener on Friday.

Melissa Mayeux headlined Louisiana’s offensive outburst on Saturday going 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three RBI. Mayeux’s leadoff home run in the second inning was a quick answer to a Texas State tally in the first inning, and it sparked a string of 10 unanswered runs from the visiting Ragin’ Cajuns to close the game.

Schorman (3.0 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K) picked up Kandra Lamb in the circle in the second inning and went on to toss three scoreless innings of relief to shut down the upstart Bobcats offense.

Deadlocked at 1-all when Schorman’s relief effort began, following a leadoff double, the Bobcats loaded the bases with no outs. Back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout prevented the Bobcats from reclaiming the momentum.

After neither team scored in the third inning it was Mayeux lighting up the scoreboard once again, this time an RBI double down the left field line for a 2-1 edge in the fourth inning.

Louisiana pulled away immediately afterwards as RBI singles from Karly Heath, Samantha Graeter and Laney Credeur in succession extended the lead to 5-1 before an out was recorded. The final blow was a two-run double from Jourdyn Campbell that stretched the lead to 8-1.

With an inside the park home run leading off the fifth inning, her second homer of the contest, Mayeux brought the lead into run-rule territory.

Mayeux increased her season home run total to four – all coming within the past week (homered twice in UT Arlington series). In seven starts since she began filling in for injured Alexa Langeliers, Mayeux is batting .500 (9-for-18) with eight runs scored, a double, four home runs and nine RBI.

Schorman is now up to five scoreless innings of relief pitched against Texas State in the series in San Marcos and has yielded only a single run, which was unearned on Wednesday in Austin, through 11-1/3 innings of total relief innings pitched on the current Texas road trip.

NUMBERS TO KNEAUX

0: Meghan Schorman posted her fifth relief effort of scoreless softball pitched.

1-for-15: Louisiana’s pitching staff had held Texas State to a 1-for-15 showing (.067) with runners in scoring position through 12 innings of play in the series.

1.32: Earned run average for Meghan Schorman over 37 innings pitched in relief situations in the 2022 season. Schorman has limited foes to 13 runs (seven earned), 25 base hits and struck out 45 batters in her relief efforts.

2: Melissa Mayeux homered twice in the game, posting the second multiple-home run outing of her collegiate career (March 11, 2020 vs. Sam Houston State).

3: Melissa Mayeux generated an RBI in all three plate appearances.

3: Meghan Schorman has factored into all three of Louisiana wins on the Texas trip: two wins and a save.

4: Melissa Mayeux increased her season home run total to four, matching her season-best total recorded in 2020 and 2021.

5: Number of scoreless innings of relief Meghan Schorman has pitched in San Marcos this weekend.

6: Louisiana stretched its win streak over Texas State in San Marcos to six games and improved to 10-2 all-time vs. the Bobcats on their home field.

7: Louisiana plated seven runs in the fourth inning to break free from a 1-all tie.

7: The Ragin’ Cajuns registered their seventh run-rule win in Sun Belt play (out of nine wins) and reached double-digit runs for the seventh time in conference play (out of 11 games).

10: For the 10th time in 12 relief appearances, Meghan Schorman held the opposition to one run or less.

10: Number of unanswered runs the Ragin’ Cajuns scored to finish the game.

43-7: Louisiana’s lead in the all-time series with Texas State (includes a 19-4 mark in Sun Belt regular season games).

+65: Runs-scored differential, in favor of Louisiana, over the opposition in Sun Belt Conference play.

68: For the 68th consecutive Sun Belt Conference series, Louisiana came away with the series win.

93: Totals runs scored by Louisiana through 11 games in Sun Belt Conference play (8.5 runs per game).

100: The magical performance of Melissa Mayeux came in her 100th game as a Ragin’ Cajun.

3,292: Number of days that have passed since Louisiana's streak of Sun Belt series won began back on March 29, 2013 with a doubleheader sweep of FIU at Lamson Park.

UP NEXT

Louisiana looks for the series sweep over Texas State, and a perfect run through its Texas road trip, on Sunday, April 3 when the two teams meet in a 12:00 p.m. contest at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Live video coverage is available worldwide on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app with Brant Freeman and Bill Culhane calling the action.

Fans in the Acadiana region can listen to the game on ESPN Lafayette 103.3 FM and 1420 AM and worldwide via the ESPN Lafayette app with Ian Auzenne and Bobby Neveaux providing commentary. Live stats can be accessed at CajunStats.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel