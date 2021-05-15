Former Cougar, Hemphill breaks BAMA homerun record

Alabama slugger Bailey Hemphill hit her 60th home run Friday, breaking the Tide's career home run record.

Tied 2-2 in the sixth, Hemphill, a former STM Cougar, delivered the gamer winning hit in the Tide' 6-5 win over Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.

Hemphill is hitting .418 this season. She's hit 10 home runs, driving in 43 runs.

