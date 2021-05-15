Watch
Former Cougar, Hemphill breaks BAMA homerun record

Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP
Alabama's Bailey Hemphill bats during an NCAA softball game against Liberty on Thursday, Feb 13, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. Alabama won 7-1. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Bailey Hemphill
Posted at 9:34 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 22:34:03-04

Alabama slugger Bailey Hemphill hit her 60th home run Friday, breaking the Tide's career home run record.

Tied 2-2 in the sixth, Hemphill, a former STM Cougar, delivered the gamer winning hit in the Tide' 6-5 win over Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.

Hemphill is hitting .418 this season. She's hit 10 home runs, driving in 43 runs.

