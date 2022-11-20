Florida State runs past Louisiana 49-17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – No. 20-ranked Florida State scored on seven of its first eight possessions, including three times in the first quarter to set the tone early and earn a 49-17 win over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Quarterback Jordan Travis threw for one TD and rushed for a pair as FSU (8-3) built a 35-0 lead in the second quarter before Louisiana (5-6) scored on the final play of the half on Kenneth Almendares' 24-yard field goal.

Chandler Fields, earning the start in place of an injured Ben Wooldridge, completed 19 of 36 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown – the first allowed by the Seminole defense in their last three games dating back to a 41-16 win over Georgia Tech on Oct. 29.

Fields led a 12-play, 64-yard drive for Louisiana in the fourth quarter which was capped by his 5-yard TD pass to Michael Jefferson in the back of the end zone. The signal-caller then capped an 8-play, 64-yard drive with a 5-yard scoring run around the left side.

Dre'Lyn Washington rushed for a team-high 57 yards for the Ragin' Cajuns while Jefferson caught six passes for 60 yards. Jourdan Quibodeaux tallied 12 stops to lead Louisiana while Tyrone Lewis, Jr., registered a career-high nine stops.

The Ragin' Cajuns picked up 172 of its 291 yards of total offense in the second half while Florida State finished with 440 yards, including 251 on the ground.

Louisiana will wrap up the regular season on Saturday (Nov. 26) when it concludes Sun Belt Conference play at Texas State. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and will be shown live on ESPN+.

