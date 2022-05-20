Five Ragin' Cajuns Selected to the NFCA All-Central Region Softball Team

LAFAYETTE - The 22nd-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team placed five (5) individuals on the 2022 NFCA All-Central Region Team, the association announced on Thursday, May 19.

Louisiana's representation included third baseman Jourdyn Campbell on the first team, catcher Sophie Piskos on the second team, and third team selections Alexa Langeliers (shortstop), Melissa Mayeux (utility/non-pitcher) and Stormy Kotzelnick (utility/non-pitcher).

The NFCA's all-region awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association's 10 regions with first, second and third team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated student-athletes and voted for the teams.

The Ragin' Cajuns contingent is now eligible for selection to the 2022 NFCA Division I All-America team which will be announced on Wednesday, June 1, via NFCA.org.

Louisiana has had at least one player on an all-region team in every year that awards have been distributed dating back to 1988. The five honorees match the highest total in the Gerry Glasco era, first recorded in 2019.

The groups selection increases the program's all-time total number of all-region selections to 138. For the 14th consecutive announcement of awards (2008-19, 2021-22), Louisiana had multiple honorees.

NFCA All-Central Region First Team

Jourdyn Campbell (So., 3B, Kingwood, Texas)

NFCA All-Central Region Second Team

Sophie Piskos (So., C, Paris, Tenn.)

NFCA All-Central Region Third Team

Alexa Langeliers (Fr., SS, Keller, Texas)

Melissa Mayeux (Sr., IF, Le Barcares, France)

Stormy Kotzelnick (r-Fr., IF, Carmel, Ind.)

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

No. 22 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball is set to make the program's 23rd consecutive and 31st appearance overall in the NCAA Tournament, competing in the NCAA Clemson Regional at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina from Friday-Sunday, May 20-22.

Louisiana (45-11, 23-4 Sun Belt) opens play in the tournament on Friday, May 20 facing No. 17 Auburn (39-15, 11-13 SEC) at 1:30 p.m. (CDT) live on ESPN+ and ESPN Lafayette 103.3 FM and 1420 AM.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, the Ragin' Cajuns carry a season-high, 13-game winning streak and has won 22 of its past 23 games dating back to April 8.

