Fitzgerald's grand slam solidifies Louisiana 7-2 win over App

Ben Fitzgerald delivered a grand slam in the eighth inning Thursday night, solidifying the Cajuns 7-2 in over Appalachian State.

The home run was Louisiana's second of the game after Drake Osborn led off with a home run in the first. Louisiana built a 3-0 lead through three for starter Connor Cooke. Cooke threw four scoreless innings but ran into trouble in the fifth. Luke Drumheller's two-run double providing the Mountaineers' their only runs.

The Cajuns turned to Brandon Talley, and Spencer Arrighetti out of the bullpen. The two combined for 4.1 innings of hitless baseball, striking out 7 batters.

Louisiana's win propels them into the Sun Belt semifinals where Louisiana will play Georgia Southern Saturday at 4 p.m.

