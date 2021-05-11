Family reunion as Cajuns welcome Acadiana flavored Southern Tuesday

With a dash of Cajun seasoning, Southern baseball has a distinct Acadiana feel. Louisiana welcomes the Jags Tuesday, the team's final non-conference home game of the season.

Southern features three players from Acadiana, Markaylon Boyd (Lafayette, Northside) John Guienze (Franklin, Hanson Memorial) and Caleb Washington (Loreauville, Loreauville) and two former Cajuns, Colton Frank and Tremaine Spears.

Both Spears and Frank played for Louisiana as recently as 2020, but transferred after the season. Spears has shaped up to be the Jaguars' leading hitter averaging .316 with 26 RBI.

Cajuns junior pitcher Brandon Talley says when facing family, there is more than a win on the line, there are bragging rights.

"Baseball is a really small world," he said. "Playing against people you know is always fun. But at the same time it gives you the extra edge because you want to win that much more."

First pitch is 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

