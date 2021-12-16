Explosive Second Half Helps Louisiana Cruise Past LSU-Shreveport, 90-45

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana outscored LSU-Shreveport, 54-15, in the final two quarters behind four double-digit scoring performances as the Ragin' Cajuns flew past the Pilots, 90-45, on Education Day at the CAJUNDOME.

With their offensive outpouring on Wednesday morning, the Ragin' Cajuns eclipsed the 90-point mark for the first time since scoring 98 points against McNeese on Dec. 3, 2017. The 45-point margin of victory is the teams' second-best of the season behind Louisiana's 49-point win over Xavier (LA) on Dec. 1.

Tamera Johnson had an efficient outing, scoring 21 points in 26 minutes of playing, becoming the second Ragin' Cajun to score more than 20 points in a game this season. In addition to her career-high point total, she also matched a career-high with nine rebounds.

Newcomer Ashlyn Jones also had a monster day, notching a career-best 16 points and pulling down a career-high seven rebounds. Johnson and Jones were joined in double figures by Diamond Morrison and Destiny Rice, who added 12 points and 11 points, respectively, with Rice also adding another five assists in the contest.

It was a tightly contested first half, with Louisiana maintaining a narrow lead through the first 20 minutes of play before taking a 36-30 lead into halftime.

The tides turned in the third quarter when the Cajuns outscored the Pilots, 21-3, with the help of a plethora of scorers and a lockdown defensive effort that held the visitors to just three made free throws in 10 minutes.

Owning a comfortable advantage, the hot-handed Louisiana squad continued to shine and scored a season-high 33 points in the final quarter behind nine points from Jones and six from Johnson to clinch the commanding 90-45 triumph.

Louisiana will close out non-conference play on Sunday, Dec. 19, when it welcomes in-state foe Louisiana Tech to the CAJUNDOME. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

