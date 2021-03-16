Expected weather changes venue for Louisiana-Texas Softball doubleheader

LAFAYETTE, La. – Impending inclement weather forecasted to arrive in the region on Wednesday has changed the location of the scheduled doubleheader between No. 15-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball and No. 10 Texas.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (13-4) and Longhorns (15-2), originally scheduled to meet at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park on Wednesday, will now meet in a doubleheader on Thursday (March 18) in Austin, Texas at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

The relocated twinbill is set to begin at 4 p.m. (CDT).

A change in location was due to Thursday originally being a travel day for Louisiana to its upcoming Sun Belt Conference weekend series at UT Arlington.

The matchup with the Longhorns was previously part of the Vermilion season ticket package for the 2021 home schedule for Louisiana.

Ragin’ Cajuns fans can follow along on SportsRadio ESPN 1420-AM. A live broadcast from the Longhorn Network will be carried on the ESPN+ platform, which is available online at WatchESPN.com and through the ESPN App.

Consistent with other ticketed sport season ticket policies, the Department of Athletics does not offer refunds on season tickets for canceled games due to weather, pandemics, or an event beyond reasonable control of the University, unless it is a fully canceled season. For more information, please contact the Ragin’ Cajuns Ticket Office located at the CAJUNDOME, (337) 265-2170.

Following the doubleheader in Austin, Louisiana opens Sun Belt Conference play Friday-Sunday, March 19-21 in Arlington, Texas with a three-game series at UT Arlington. The Ragin’ Cajuns and Mavericks begin the series Friday at 7:30 p.m., followed by matchups at 2 p.m. and noon on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel