ESPN, SBC announce start time for Louisiana-ULM

UL Football Helmet
Courtesy Ragin Cajuns Athletics
UL Football Helmet
Posted

The Sun Belt Conference, in partnership with ESPN, announced on Monday that Louisiana’s November 29 contest against ULM at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium has been scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

The 61st all-time meeting between Louisiana and ULM will be televised on ESPN+.

Louisiana (4-6, 3-3 SBC) returns to action on Thursday when it travels to face Arkansas State (5-5, 4-2 SBC) in a nationally-televised contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Single-game tickets are available for as low as $25 and can be purchased through RaginCajuns.com

New this season, fans can park on the athletic footprint on a single-game basis for just $20 per game by clicking here [ragincajuns.evenue.net]. Fans will also be able to purchase single-game tailgate spots beginning at $100 by clicking here [ragincajuns.evenue.net].
 
Fans are encouraged to stay connected with Louisiana Football by downloading the official #GeauxCajuns App and by following the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajunsFB).

