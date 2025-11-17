ESPN, SBC announce start time for Louisiana-ULM

The Sun Belt Conference, in partnership with ESPN, announced on Monday that Louisiana’s November 29 contest against ULM at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium has been scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

The 61st all-time meeting between Louisiana and ULM will be televised on ESPN+.

Louisiana (4-6, 3-3 SBC) returns to action on Thursday when it travels to face Arkansas State (5-5, 4-2 SBC) in a nationally-televised contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Single-game tickets are available for as low as $25 and can be purchased through RaginCajuns.com [ragincajuns.evenue.net] and its social media platforms (Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram).