Emily Smith Represents Ragin’ Cajuns on All-Louisiana Softball Team

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Softball freshman first baseman Emily Smith was named to the 2025 All-Louisiana Collegiate Softball Team by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) on Tuesday.

Smith represented Louisiana as a second team selection on the All-Louisiana squad.

She added to her collegiate rookie season honors that includes a spot on the NFCA All-Gulf Region Team, Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and Second Team All-Sun Belt.

The Ragin’ Cajuns had representation on the All-Louisiana squad for the 39th time in as many opportunities. A Louisiana Sports Writers Association panel of sports media and college softball publicists selected the 39th edition of the All-Louisiana Softball team, based on statistics and performances through the NCAA postseason.

Smith batted .362 and paced the Ragin' Cajuns with 12 home runs and 43 RBI over 160 plate appearances this spring. She became the first true freshman to be the sole leader in RBI since 2004 (Holly Tankersley).

In conference play, she batted a team-best .435 with seven home runs, 24 RBI and a 1.270 OPS. She was the only first-year player in the SBC to rank Top 10 in average, OPS, home runs and RBI in conference play.

The Kountze (Texas) High product totaled 12 multiple-hit games and 11 multiple-RBI games. She recorded 319 putouts, fielded all but two of 331 chances cleanly and was involved 24 of the team's 35 double plays turned.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Facebook (/RaginCajunsSB), Twitter (@RaginCajunsSB) and Instagram (@Louisiana.SB) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Softball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app.

Sales for new season tickets for the 2026 season are currently underway through RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685). Fans can also support the softball student athletes, and invest in the program's future, through the Krewe Allons NIL Collective.