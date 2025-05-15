Emily Smith Earns Spot on NFCA All-Gulf Region Team

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Softball freshman first baseman Emily Smith was named to the 2025 NFCA All-Gulf Region Team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Thursday (May 15, 2025).

Smith represented Louisiana as a third team selection on the NFCA All-Gulf Region squad.

She adds to her collegiate rookie season honors that includes Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and Second Team All-Sun Belt.

Louisiana has had at least one player on an all-region team in every year awards have been distributed dating back to 1988. Smith’s selection increases Louisiana's all-time total number of all-region selections to 148.

The NFCA's all-region awards honor softball student-athletes from the association's 10 regions with first, second and third team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated student-athletes and voted for the teams.

Smith batted .362 and paced the Ragin’ Cajuns with 12 home runs and 43 RBI over 160 plate appearances this spring. She became the first true freshman to be the sole leader in RBI since 2004 (Holly Tankersley).

In conference play, she batted a team-best .435 with seven home runs, 24 RBI and a 1.270 OPS. She was the only first-year player in the SBC to rank Top 10 in average, OPS, home runs and RBI in conference play.

The Kountze (Texas) High product totaled 12 multiple-hit games and 11 multiple-RBI games. She recorded 319 putouts, fielded all but two of 331 chances cleanly and was involved 24 of the team’s 35 double plays turned.

