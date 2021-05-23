Ellyson bounces back, Cajuns beat McNeese

Louisiana softball is back in a regional championship after beating McNeese 4-0 Saturday night.

After being gouged by LSU earlier in the day, senior pitcher Summer Ellyson bounced back throwing five shutout innings, striking out seven.

Louisiana took the lead in the second on a Karly Heath home run, and added to it in the third on a Bailey Curry ground out. A fourth run in the sevent came via an error.

Casey Dixon replaced Summer Ellyson in the sixth inning, a rare appearance for the senior. She was perfect in the frame, but puleld in the seventh after allowing two on with no outs. Gerry Glasco turned to Kanrda Lamb for the save, her first of the year.

Louisiana now plays LSU Sunday at 1 p.m. in the regional championship. The Cajuns would need to beat LSU twice to advance, the Tigers need just one win. LSU has already beaten Louisiana three times this season.

