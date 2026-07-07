Eleven Ragin' Cajuns placed on Phil Steele Preseason SBC Team

LAFAYETTE – Led by first-team selections Shelton Sampson Jr. and Brent Gordon Jr., Louisiana placed 11 players on Phil Steele's 2026 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Team, the national publication announced.

Phil Steele also projected Louisiana to finish first in the newly formed Sun Belt Conference West Division. Troy was picked to finish second, followed by Arkansas State and newcomer Louisiana Tech, South Alabama, ULM and Southern Miss.

James Madison was selected as the preseason favorite in the SBC East Division, followed by Old Dominion, Marshall and App State, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State.

Sampson, one of three wide receivers named to the first team, and Gordon, a cornerback, headlined Louisiana's preseason selections.

The Ragin' Cajuns also placed quarterback Lunch Winfield, center Cooper Fordham, offensive tackle George Jackson, defensive tackle Fitzgerald West Jr., safety Maurion Eleam and punt returner Ja'Corian Norris on the second team.

Tight end Caden Jensen highlighted Louisiana's fourth-team selections and was joined by running back Darrell Smith and offensive tackle Zay Alexander.

Louisiana opens its 125th season of intercollegiate football on Sept. 5 when it hosts Lamar in the annual Herbert Heymann Classic at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

The Ragin' Cajuns will also host UAB on Sept. 19 in nonconference play before welcoming Arkansas State (Homecoming, Oct. 3), Troy (Oct. 17), South Alabama (Nov. 7) and Coastal Carolina (Nov. 21) for Sun Belt Conference games.

Season tickets for the 2026 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football season are available now at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL(4685).

Fans are encouraged to stay connected with Louisiana Football by downloading the official #GeauxCajuns App — click here for iOS and here for Android — and by following the Ragin’ Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajunsFB)