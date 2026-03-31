Easter at Lamson Park Festivities Set for Saturday, April 4th

Fans attending the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball game against Troy on Saturday, April 4 will have a special treat as the University of Louisiana Federal Credit Union (ULFCU) hosts a special postgame Easter Egg Hunt for families, highlighting the Easter at Lamson Park festivities.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a variety of pregame activities hosted by ULFCU. Upon entering the stadium, families can pick up a free clear bag to use during the egg hunt and participate in fun activities for kids of all ages.

A festive Easter-themed photo backdrop will be available for families looking to capture a special holiday moment together, while children can also stop by the bead-making station to create their own keepsakes before first pitch.

Photo opportunities and bead making will be available through the top of the third inning.

Following the conclusion of the UL-Troy contest, young Cajuns fans will have the chance to take part in an Easter Egg Hunt featuring more than 3,000 eggs filled with candy, scattered across the field for children to collect. Hidden among them will be golden eggs containing special prizes.

The event is designed to bring the Acadiana community together for an afternoon of Ragin' Cajuns softball and family-friendly Easter fun at Lamson Park.

First pitch of the contest between the Ragin' Cajuns and Troy on Saturday (April 4) is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets online at RaginCajuns.com/tickets [ragincajuns.evenue.net] or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).

Louisiana and Troy begin the three-game Sun Belt Conference series at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday (April 2). Play continues Friday (April 3) at 6:00 p.m. and concludes with Saturday's Easter at Lamson Park festivities.

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