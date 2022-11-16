Early Run Allows Colorado to Gain Separation from Louisiana

LUBBOCK, Texas – A 21-point run in the first half by Colorado proved to be the difference as the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball was dealt a 73-43 setback by the Buffaloes in Preseason WNIT action on Tuesday, November 15 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2) had the first scoring run of the game, jumping ahead 5-0 as Lanay Wheaton and Tamera Johnson combined for the points, and the defense held Colorado scoreless through the first media timeout.

The Buffaloes (3-0) got untracked when Brianna McLeod scored a layup at the 4:01 mark for the first of 12 unanswered to end the first quarter, then Colorado started the second quarter with three triples to cap off the game-changing run and expand the lead to 21-5 with just over six minutes remaining in the opening half.

Louisiana was hampered by a field goal drought from the 7:44 mark of the first quarter through 4:21 of the second quarter, allowing Colorado to build up a 20-point edge. Johnson’s make, which snapped the string of misses, briefly brought the deficit under 20 points at 27-9.

The Ragin’ Cajuns found a groove from beyond the arc in the second half as Destiny Rice knocked down a pair of triples in the final 1:19 of the third quarter and Jaylyn James converted one to open the scoring in the fourth quarter and trim the deficit to 59-30.

Colorado was the first team to solve Louisiana’s defense in the young season, connecting on 11 three-point makes including an 8-of-14 showing beyond the arc that fueled the first-half pull away. Louisiana shot below 30 percent for the game (12-of-44, 27.3%) and was troubled by the Buffaloes' height as the squad netted only seven makes from inside the arc.

LEADING THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Rice scored a team-high nine points and was a perfect 2-for-2 from three-point land. James followed closely with eight points, the bulk coming on a 5-of-7 performance at the free throw line.

Freshman Imami Ivery handed out three assists in her 10 minutes of action while Caira Wren and Mariah Stewart each collected a pair of steals.

The Ragin’ Cajuns matched Colorado in offensive rebounds with nine. Freshman Wilnie Joseph picked up a pair of offensive rebounds and was tied with Wheaton and Alicia Blanton for the team lead with four rebounds overall.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana continues play in the Preseason WNIT, and concludes its stay in Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday, November 16 facing Jackson State in a 4:30 p.m. contest at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The matchup with the Tigers will be streamed live on ESPN Plus and can be heard in the Acadiana region on 103.3 FM and 1420 AM and worldwide through the Varsity Network.

After Wednesday’s game with JSU, Louisiana returns home to wrap up the Preseason WNIT at the Cajundome on Sunday, November 20 in a 4:00 p.m. game with Texas Tech.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel