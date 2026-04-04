Early Eight-Run Burst Powers Ragin’ Cajuns Past Troy

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team wasted little time putting their stamp on the game on Friday, April 3, erupting for eight runs in the opening inning and riding that early surge to an 11–7 victory over Troy in the middle game of a Sun Belt Conference series at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Louisiana (21-17, 4-7 SBC) capitalized on early opportunities and defensive miscues by the Trojans to build a commanding lead that ultimately proved enough to secure the win in front of 1,625 fans at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

With the win, the Ragin’ Cajuns snapped their season-long, four-game losing skid and evened the SBC series with the visiting Trojans (23-13, 5-6 SBC). Louisiana’s bounce back from narrowly missing a comeback win in Friday’s 5-4 setback sets up a rubber game with Troy on Saturday, April 4 at 1:00 p.m.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After Troy grabbed a 1–0 lead on a first-inning solo home run, the Ragin’ Cajuns answered emphatically in the bottom half of the frame. Louisiana sent 11 batters to the plate and scored eight times on four hits while taking advantage of two Trojans errors.

Cecilia Vasquez delivered the first run-scoring hit of the rally with an RBI single to center that pulled the Ragin’ Cajuns ahead 2-1, then Mia Norwood’s two-run single to right-center began the expansion of the lead.

Mia Liscano added a two-run double into the left-center gap advancing the margin to 6-1 before Kennedy Marceaux’s RBI groundout and Haley Hart’s infield single tacked on two more runs as Louisiana built a comfortable 8–1 cushion.

Troy responded in the top of the third inning to trim the margin. The Trojans strung together a pair of hits, including an RBI double from Makaley Boswell, and added a sacrifice fly and a run on a throwing error, cutting Louisiana’s lead to 8–4.

The Ragin’ Cajuns answered right back in the bottom half of the inning. Marceaux ripped a two-run triple down the right-field line before Hart brought her home with an RBI groundout, extending the advantage to 11–4.

Marceaux’s triple was key to maintain adequate distance as the Trojans tacked on a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Julianne Tipton entered in relief and quieted the Troy bats starting with back-to-back strikeouts to end the top of the fifth to strand two runners in scoring position after a one-out triple.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Marceaux finished with a game-high three RBI, while Hart drove in two. Norwood and Liscano also contributed two RBI apiece in Louisiana’s nine-hit attack.

Friday’s performance extended Marceaux’s hitting streak to a season-high seven games. She delivered her second three-RBI outing in the last three games and posted her seventh multiple-RBI game.

Liscano and Brooke Otto each picked up their team-leading 11th multiple-hit game.

In the circle, Tipton (4-1) earned the victory in relief, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing one run while striking out three. She entered in the fourth inning and steadied the game as Troy attempted to chip away at the deficit.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana wraps up the Sun Belt Conference series with Troy on Saturday, April 4 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The rubber game to determine the series winner is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

The Ragin’ Cajuns seek to avenge last season’s series loss to the Trojans in Troy, Alabama and take the SBC series victory for the 19th time in 20 matchups between the two programs.

Saturday’s contest will be televised on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald and Eric Mouton calling the action. Fans can listen to the radio broadcast on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on Varsity Network with Cody Junot (pxp) and Bobby Neveaux (analyst) providing commentary.

The UL Softball program is celebrating Easter at Lamson Park highlighted by a postgame Easter Egg hunt hosted by the UL Federal Credit Union. Over 3,000 eggs will be hidden, including golden eggs with special prizes.

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