Dukes Use Big Innings To Defeat Cajuns, 13-2

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Fenwick Trimble belted a pair of home runs and James Madison drove in six runs with two outs in a seven-run, third inning to defeat the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 13-2, in a Sun Belt Conference game on Saturday at Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park.

Ryan Dooley went 3-for-4 and drove in seven runs, highlighted by a grand slam in a five-run, fourth inning, as JMU (22-16, 7-8 SBC) recorded six of its 13 hits with two outs.

Louisiana (26-14, 10-7 SBC) led 1-0 in the first inning after Julian Brock’s two-out double into the right-center field gap scored Heath Hood. The Dukes got on the board in the third inning when Trimble hit a one-out double into the left-field corner to drive in Mason Dunaway before JMU’s next six batters reached base after Louisiana starter Jackson Nezuh (5-3) got Mike Mancini to fly out to left.

Ben Robichaux’s two-out, RBI single in the fourth plated Brock to cut the deficit to 7-2 before JMU put the game away in the bottom half of the frame.

Trimble led off the inning with a homer to left before the Dukes would load the bases with Dooley hitting his first home run of the season to extend JMU’s lead to 12-2. Trimble added his second home run of the day – and team-leading 11th of the season – with a solo shot to right.

Jaden Kinsler (2-0) pitched the final 4.2 innings to earn the win for the Dukes after relieving starter Todd Mozoki in the fifth. Mancini and Trevon Dabney drove in two runs each for JMU.

Nezuh scattered nine hits and struck out two in 3.0 innings for Louisiana. Landrey Wilkerson pitched a season-high 1.1 innings for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Jerry Couch and Ben Tate combining to limit JMU to one hit over the final 3.2 innings.

The series will conclude on Sunday in a noon CT start. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans able to listen to the game in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome or purchasing by visiting Account Manager. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

