Draft Day | Cajuns Running Back Trey Ragas

At 5 foot 10 inches tall, Trey Ragas is one of the bigger backs in this year's draft class. But don't pigeonhole him as a power back.

In four years at Louisiana Ragas flashed speed, power, and soft hands.

"I think they'll try me in all types of ways and see what's best for me and how I fit their offense," said Ragas just 24 hours out from the start of the draft. "Of course everyone wants me to get tough yards, that's what I'm known for, but I'm pretty sure they'll try everything."

At Louisiana Ragas was a staple for four seasons, splitting reps with the likes for Elijah Mitchell, Raymond Calais, and Chris Smith. He finished his career with 3,572 yards, third most in school history; his 38 touchdowns ranks sixth.

"Coach Nap(ier) and his system, I think everything I used I can take to the next level because he tried hard to get you prepared for the next level," he said. "He tried to do everything like a pro."

Ragas projects as a late-round pick - a Sports Illustrated mock draft sends him to his hometown New Orleans Saints in the seventh round. But whether New Orleans or New York and any team in between, Ragas just wants a chance.

"I remember being six years old, I didn't think about high school football or college. I just thought I'd grow up and go right to the NFL," he said, smiling. "I love this game. I love to compete. Being able to play with the best of the best would be a real statement for myself."

If drafted, Ragas will join a growing list of running backs picked from the Ragin' Cajuns. Elijah McGuire (2017) and Raymond Calais (2020) are current backs in the NFL. But it's not just Ragin' Cajun backs that inspire Ragas. He grew up around Darrel Williams (Chiefs) and Leonard Fournette (Buccaneers), two players who have Super Bowl rings in the last two years.

"If they're capable of doing it, I know I'm capable of doing it. I grew up playing ball with them. I see the things they can do, the things they struggled with," he said. "It gives you more confidence in yourself seeing how successful they are and how successful they've been."

