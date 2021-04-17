Doucet returning to UL for extra season

Louisiana forward Ty Doucet says she's coming back for her extra season.

The Ville Platte native released a statement through a team Twitter account saying she had unfinished business.

Doucet averaged 10.9 points-per-game, and 8.0 rebounds-per-game this season.

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to fall and winter athletes this year because of the pandemic. 2020 spring seniors earned the same extra season.

