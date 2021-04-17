Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Doucet returning to UL for extra season

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Ty Doucet UL WBB vs TX St.jpg
Posted at 8:04 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 21:04:12-04

Louisiana forward Ty Doucet says she's coming back for her extra season.

The Ville Platte native released a statement through a team Twitter account saying she had unfinished business.

Doucet averaged 10.9 points-per-game, and 8.0 rebounds-per-game this season.

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to fall and winter athletes this year because of the pandemic. 2020 spring seniors earned the same extra season.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.