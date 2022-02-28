Doucet, Hallmon Earn All-Sun Belt Conference Accolades

LAFAYETTE – Senior Ty’Reona Doucet continued to cement herself as one of the top players in program history after earning Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors for a second consecutive season, the league office announced on Monday.

Doucet also picked up First Team All-Conference honors, while sophomore Makayia Hallmon earned her first All-League recognition by landing on the Third Team.

Under head coach Garry Brodhead, Louisiana has now had at least two All-Conference players five times.

Doucet was Louisiana’s top player throughout the season, averaging 11.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game overall, while averaging a double-double in league play with 13.0 points and 11.3 boards per contest.

She finished the regular season with 10 double-doubles, including a streak of eight-straight, the second-most in the league and 50th-most nationally.

Defensively, she recorded 42 blocks on the season, which ranked third in the league and 70th in Division I. Her block total made her one of five Ragin’ Cajuns to record more than 40 blocks in a single season. She finished the year ranked 46th nationally in blocks per game (1.83) and 71st in rebounds per game (8.9).

Hallmon was one of the most prolific scorers on the team, ranking second in scoring 11.7 points per contest overall and 13.6 points in league play. Her league scoring average ranked 12th and is the most by a Ragin’ Cajun.

She led the team in scoring four times this year and has had 15 games with 10+ points, including 21-point performances this season against Troy and ULM.

With its win on Saturday, Louisiana clinched the No. 3 seed and will play in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Tournament on Friday, March 4, at 5 p.m. in the Pensacola Bay Center. The Ragin’ Cajuns will face the winner of (6) Texas State and (11) South Alabama.

The 2022 Sun Belt Tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 2, at the Pensacola Bay Center. More information on the event, including a complete bracket and ticket information, can be found at the league’s tournament central page [sunbeltsports.org].

