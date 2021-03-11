Doucet earns DPOY, joins Williams and Goodwin as all-conference selections

Ty’Reona Doucet, Brandi Williams and Skyler Goodwin were recognized for their stellar play throughout the historic 2020-21 season when the trio earned spots on the Sun Belt’s All-Conference Teams, the league office announced on Thursday afternoon.

Doucet, who became the first Ragin’ Cajun to earn First Team honors since Jaylyn Gordon did so following the 2016-17 season, was also named the Sun Belt’s Defensive Player of the Year. She is the first player in program history to garner the recognition.

Williams, who was tabbed as a Preseason Third Team All-Conference selection, earned a spot on the Second Team following her junior season, while Goodwin earned a spot on the Third Team.

Louisiana’s three honorees marks the first time since 1984 and the first time in the Sun Belt era that the team has had three players earn All-Conference honors in the same season.

Doucet ranked third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.7 points per contest while leading the team in total rebounds (154) and blocks (33). On the year, she nearly averaged a double-double in league play, boasting 10.8 points and 8.7 boards per contest.

The Ville Platte native led the Sun Belt with a 52.4 percent (82-for-152) field goal shooting percentage, while averaging 8.1 rebounds per game, the seventh best average in the conference and the 125th-best average in the nation.

Defensively, she owned 33 blocks on the year, the second most in the league and the 68th most nationally. She had three or more blocks in four games, including a season-high five blocks against Arkansas State on Feb. 5. Additionally, she recorded 20 steals on the year.

Williams led the team in scoring in league play and the tournament, averaging 12.0 points per game, the 13th-best average in the league, while scoring in double figures 10 times in that stretch, including a 20-point outing at Texas State (Jan. 1) and a career-high 32-point performance at ULM (Feb. 13).

A native of Lake Charles, Williams owned a 44.8 3-point field goal percentage (43-for-96) and a 81.8 free throw percentage (81-for-99). She made 43 triples on the year, the second most in the Sun Belt and 130th in the nation.

Her shooting percentage from long range was the best in the league, while her free throw percentage ranked sixth in the conference and 90th nationally.

Goodwin ranked second on the team in league play by averaging 11.2 points per contest, while grabbing 102 rebounds, good for an average of 6.0 boards per game. She boasted a 79.8 free throw percentage, the eighth-best in the league, and was effective from long range, shooting at a 34.4 percent clip (22-for-64).

A native of Baton Rouge, Goodwin averaged 34.7 minutes per contest in league play, the third-highest average among conference performers. She also dished out 28 assists, the second most on the team, and blocked four shots, tied for the second most on the team.

The trio helped the team earn the program’s first Sun Belt Conference Regular Season title and an appearance in the Sun Belt Tournament Championship Game.

2020-21 SUN BELT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

All-Sun Belt First Team

Alexus Dye, Troy

Pre Stanley, App State

Ty'Reona Doucet, Louisiana

Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama

Da'Nasia Hood, Texas State

All-Sun Belt Second Team

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Brandi Williams, Louisiana

Teal Battle, Little Rock

Lainey Gosnell, Appalachian State

Jasmine Robinson, Troy

All-Sun Belt Third Team

Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina

Skyler Goodwin, Louisiana

Taylor Hosendove, Georgia State

Tiyah Johnson, Troy

Mayra Caicedo, Little Rock

Women's Basketball Player of the Year: Alexus Dye, Troy

Defensive Player of the Year: Ty'Reona Doucet, Louisiana

Freshman of the Year: Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

Newcomer of the Year: Felmas Koranga, Troy

Coach of the Year: Chanda Rigby, Troy

