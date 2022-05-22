Domingue to Travel to Jamaica for Offseason Mission Work

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Men's Basketball sophomore Carter Domingue will travel to Jamaica this offseason to conduct mission work, connecting with the local population through the sport of basketball.

Domingue will be partnered with the Sports Reach Basketball which conducts yearly ventures to underserved communities across the world.

"I decided to go on this mission trip to Jamaica to share the love of the Lord," the sophomore said. "He has given me with others while getting out of my comfort zone to be pushed in new ways"

The organization's 2022 missions roster features eight players in addition to Domingue with Damien Daniels (Abilene Christian), Jerry Higgins (The Citadel), Wade Williams (Ranger College), Brock McClure (Lamar University), Lachlan Bofinger (UT San Antonio), Tre King (Iowa State), Airion Simmons (Abilene Christian), Alex Holcombe (Dallas Baptist).

Domingue, a graduate of St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, La., appeared in five games this season for the Ragin' Cajuns.

The sophomore joins a long list of program members to participate in the organization's offseason mission ventures with Elfrid Payton, Justin Miller, Jay Wright, Frank Bartley, Jalen Johnson, and Kentrell Garnett all attending past initiatives.

About Sports Reach

Sports Reach Ministry was created in 1986 to give American university athletes the opportunity to do mission work through the platform of sports, travel the world, experience international basketball play, meet new people and learn about and participate in new cultures. This team is made up of 9 players from 8 different universities across the country. The tour will be from May 14th through May 29th.

Before embarking to Jamaica, the team will attend a five-day training camp in Waco, Texas where they will train for games, and prepare for their mission work and cross-cultural experience. In Jamaica, games are scheduled with university teams, pro/club teams, and national team players. The team will also conduct youth camps/clinics and get to experience the local culture and see what is considered some of the most beautiful places on earth.

The team is coached by Kelly Combs who has 18 years of college coaching experience and 15 years of international coaching experience. This is the first tour he has coached to Jamaica.

"I am very excited about this group of young men. I think they are all great people as well as basketball players. I believe this is a great opportunity for these young men to get international playing experience while giving them a chance to grow personally. It will be a life-changing experience," Combs said.

"Basketball provides such a unique experience for these guys. Many have never left the US and because of basketball they will get to go to a new country developing friendships with the influencers of another country."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel