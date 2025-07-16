Desormeaux ranked among top active FBS coaches by ESPN

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head football coach Michael Desormeaux has been recognized by ESPN as one of the top active head coaches in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) with less than four seasons of experience at the helm.

Desormeaux, a Louisiana alum and former Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback, was ranked No. 8 on ESPN’s list of 15 FBS head coaches making the strongest early impact. His 23 victories over his first three seasons trail only former head coach Billy Napier (28) for the most in program history over the same span.

The list, compiled by ESPN staff writer Bill Connelly, features a mix of emerging coaches from both the Power Four and Group of Five levels. Desormeaux is joined by fellow up-and-comers including Rhett Lashlee (SMU), Curt Cignetti (Indiana), Dan Lanning (Oregon), Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame), Mike Elko (Texas A&M), and Deion Sanders (Colorado).

He is also one of four current Sun Belt Conference coaches to appear on the list, alongside GJ Kinne (Texas State), Major Applewhite (South Alabama), and Bob Chesney (James Madison).

Louisiana is coming off its fourth 10-win campaign in the last six years and made its fifth appearance in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game over a seven-year stretch.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will officially open the 2025 season on Saturday, August 30, hosting Rice in the inaugural game at the newly-renovated Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

