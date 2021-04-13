Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Cooke's shutout lands him Pitcher of the Week honors

Connor Cooke UL BSB.jpg
Posted at 5:07 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 18:07:45-04

Louisiana Baseball’s Connor Cooke has been named the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday morning.

Cooke pitched a gem for Louisiana against Arkansas State on Saturday, April 10, tossing a two-hit, complete game shutout that included 12 strikeouts and zero walks.

His outing was the first two-hit, complete game shutout by a Ragin' Cajun since 2014. The 12 strikeouts by Cooke tied for the second-most among pitchers who have thrown a two-hit, complete game shutout in school history.

In addition to Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week, the right-handed pitcher was also named the LSWA Sports Pitcher of the Week for his outstanding start against A-State.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.