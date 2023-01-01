Watch Now
Comeback Falls Short For Louisiana Men's Hoops at ODU, 70-66

Posted at 9:48 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 22:48:34-05

NORFOLK, Va. – Jordan Brown and Greg Williams Jr., each scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, but Old Dominion’s Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored seven of his game-high 17 points in the final 1:35 to lift the Monarchs to a 70-66 Sun Belt Conference victory on Saturday at Chartway Arena.

ODU (9-5, 1-1 Sun Belt) built a 22-point lead early in the second half before Louisiana (10-4, 0-2 Sun Belt) closed to within 60-58 on Terence Lewis II’s three-point play with 2:04 left.

The Monarchs led 38-24 at halftime and built its lead to 46-24 on a bucket by Scott-Grayson with 18:16 remaining before Louisiana responded with a 12-0 run. Joe Charles began the run with a 3-pointer before Williams drained three of his four 3-pointers of the game to cut ODU’s lead to 46-36.

After a pair of Monarch baskets, Louisiana would score the next 10 points to get within 50-46 with Brown and Williams each scoring four with Kentrell Garnett scoring a layup off a steal.

A bucket by Scott-Grayson and a dunk by Dericko Williams pushed the Monarch lead to 60-51 with 4:59 left before Louisiana cut the lead as Brown connected on a short bucket, added a pair of free throws and Lewis converted on a three-point play.

Scott-Grayson would respond with a well-contested 3-pointer to give ODU a 63-58 lead before his acrobatic layup off a Louisiana turnover would extend the lead with 1:13 left. D’Angelo Stines and Faizon Fields each scored 11 points for the Monarchs, who finished 24-for-60 from the floor and 8-for-17 from behind the 3-point line.

Brown grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to post his second double-double of the season for Louisiana while William scored 14 points in the second half. Themus Fulks scored seven points and dished out a career-best 12 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Lewis and Garnett adding seven points each.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were held to 25-for-63 (40 percent) from the floor and 9-for-27 (33 percent) from behind the 3-point line.

Louisiana returns home for a pair of Sun Belt Conference games beginning Thursday against Southern Miss on 7 p.m. The Ragin’ Cajuns will close out the homestand on Saturday (Jan. 7) against Georgia State in a 7 p.m. contest.

Chaunce Jenkins added 12 points for ODU, which had four players in double figures and held 44-37 advantage on the glass.

