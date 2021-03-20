Colorado too much for Louisiana in WNIT opener

Junior Brandi Williams scored a team-high 12 points and Ty'Reona Doucet notched her third double-double of the season, but Colorado used a big second quarter to take a double-digit lead that it did not relinquish to push the Buffaloes past Louisiana, 68-45, in the First Round of the 2021 WNIT.

The Ragin' Cajuns (16-7, 13-1 Sun Belt) will now play in the Consolation Bracket on Saturday, March 20, where they will face UT Martin. Tipoff is slated for 11 a.m. and will be aired on FloHoops and ESPN 1420AM.

The duo of All-Sun Belt Conference performers led the way for Louisiana all afternoon, with Williams pulling within two points of becoming the program's 20th 1,000-point scorer and Doucet scoring 10 points to go along with a team-leading 11 rebounds.

Colorado (11-10, 8-8 Pac 12) had three players score in double figures, paced by 14 points and 10 rebounds from Peanut Tuitele. Despite their significant height advantage, the Buffaloes were only able to out-rebound the Cajuns, 41-35, but outscored the Cajuns, 20-7, off turnovers.

It was a tight first quarter after the two programs traded baskets throughout the opening seven minutes, but the Buffs were able to go ahead 14-7 with the help of a quick 5-0 run late in the period.

Louisiana found its rhythm in the second quarter and tied the game at 21-21 with 4:40 to play in the period when Tamera Johnson, who finished the game with four points, slipped behind the opponent's defense and scored an easy layup. However, the Buffaloes finished the half on a 15-4 run to take a 36-25 lead into the break.

A 9-0 Colorado run midway through the third quarter saw it take a commanding 53-33 lead, prompting a Louisiana timeout. Doucet scored the final four points of the quarter for her team, cutting the deficit to 55-37 through 30 minutes of action.

Louisiana did not score in the fourth quarter until the 2:49 mark of the period when Makayia Hallmon made two free throws. The team battled until the end with six more points, but ended up falling by a score of 68-45.

