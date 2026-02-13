Coastal Carolina holds off Louisiana, ends 4-game win streak

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns saw their four-game winning streak come to an end Thursday night, falling 69–65 to Coastal Carolina at the Cajundome.

The Chanticleers (16–11, 8–6 Sun Belt) jumped out to a 36–29 lead at halftime behind balanced scoring and tough defense. Louisiana (9–17, 6–7) battled back in the second half, outscoring Coastal Carolina 36–33, but late turnovers and missed three-pointers prevented a comeback.

Senior guard Joshua Beadle led Coastal Carolina with 29 points, hitting key three-pointers and free throws in the final minutes. AJ Dancler added 15 points and five rebounds, while Rasheed Jones chipped in 10 points. Coastal Carolina made 11 of 14 free throws down the stretch to hold on.

For Louisiana, Dorian Finister scored 19 points with seven rebounds, Jaxon Olvera also had 19 points, and De’Vion Lavergne added 15. Senior guard Jaxon said after the game: "We didn't get to get the lead tonight, so that hurt. Yeah, I'd say just us coming out with more energy and just, we got to stop playing from behind though."

The loss ends Louisiana’s four-game winning streak, while Coastal Carolina improves its standing in Sun Belt play. The Ragin’ Cajuns will look to bounce back when they take on Old Dominion on Monday at 4:00 p.m.

