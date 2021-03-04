Clutch Home Run from Justice Milz Lifts No. 12 UL Softball Past McNeese

LAKE CHARLES – With a three-run home run from Justice Milz – the fourth consecutive two-out hit in the sixth inning – 12th-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball completed the comeback from a game-long deficit and captured a 5-4 win over McNeese on Wednesday at Cowgirl Diamond.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (10-3) trailed 4-1 entering the sixth inning due to the Cowgirls (3-12) scoring in their first three trips to the plate.

Down to one out left in the team’s second-to-last at bat of the night, and still facing a three-run deficit, it was Alissa Dalton who ignited Louisiana’s rally with a two-out double.

Ciara Bryan followed with a double of her own scoring Dalton, trimming the deficit to 4-2. Kaitlyn Alderink beat the throw on the next at bat for a crucial infield single that set the stage for Milz’s heroics.

When Milz cranked a 2-2 count offering deep down the line toward left field and out of the park, the Ragin’ Cajuns overcame their largest deficit of the season for a win.

While the home run steals the headline, it was the pitching trio of Kandra Lamb, Casey Dixon and Summer Ellyson who delivered the key stat of the contest – all starting with a quick 1-2-3 inning for Lamb in the fourth inning to end the Cowgirls’ string of consecutive innings scored.

Dixon worked an equally quick fifth inning, facing only two batters after an inherited runner was called out for leaving first base early for another scoreless frame. Then, after the lead was secured Ellyson worked two scoreless, hitless innings for the save.

Both Milz and Bryan turned in three-hit efforts and combined for four RBI, all coming in the sixth inning rally, to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns at the plate.

DIAMOND NOTES

Justice Milz has now produced 14 RBI over the last nine games, and at least one RBI in eight of those nine outings.

has now produced 14 RBI over the last nine games, and at least one RBI in eight of those nine outings. During the recent hot streak, Justice Milz is batting .429 (12-for-28) which has increased her season average to .361.

is batting .429 (12-for-28) which has increased her season average to .361. Ciara Bryan stretched her current hitting streak to six games, tying her season-best streak. Bryan picked up her second three-hit game of the season and team-leading seventh multiple-hit game.

stretched her current hitting streak to six games, tying her season-best streak. Bryan picked up her second three-hit game of the season and team-leading seventh multiple-hit game. Casey Dixon recorded her third relief appearance of no earned runs allowed and stretched her current scoreless innings pitched streak to eight innings dating back to last Tuesday’s start vs. Eastern Illinois.

recorded her third relief appearance of no earned runs allowed and stretched her current scoreless innings pitched streak to eight innings dating back to last Tuesday’s start vs. Eastern Illinois. Louisiana posted nine base hits in two-out situations, none bigger than the four consecutive in the decisive sixth inning.

Prior to Wednesday, the largest deficit the Ragin’ Cajuns overcame to claim a victory was 1-0 back on Feb. 21 at UAB.

Louisiana and McNeese played a one-run contest for the second time in as many weeks. A week ago at Lamson Park, the Ragin’ Cajuns claimed an 8-7 win in eight innings.

With the win Louisiana halted a brief two-game losing streak and avoided the longest losing streak of the Glasco era. Since taking over the program in 2018, Gerry Glasco’s Ragin’ Cajuns have never lost more than two straight.

Ragin’ Cajuns have never lost more than two straight. The Ragin’ Cajuns moved to 9-0 when scoring at least five runs.

UP NEXT

Louisiana returns to Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park on Thursday for a 6 p.m. single game vs. Baylor (5-3). The game will air live on ESPN+.

