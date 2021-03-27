Classic Summer outing leads Cajuns to win in USA series opener

No. 16 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball took full advantage of the first opportunity presented with to score and the result was a 1-0 win over South Alabama in a classic pitcher’s duel on Friday at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (17-6, 3-1 Sun Belt) forced the issue in the fifth inning after a leadoff walk to Kaitlyn Alderink. A stolen base and an errant throw by the Jaguars led to Alderink quickly reaching third base.

The errant throw placed a runner in scoring position for Louisiana for the first time in the then-scoreless affair. Not wanting to waste the premium chance, Melissa Mayeux perfectly executed the squeeze bunt which allowed Alderink to score the eventual game-winning run.

The Ragin’ Cajuns success overshadowed a missed opportunity for South Alabama (16-9, 6-1 Sun Belt) in the top half of the fifth inning. The leadoff batter reached via an error, which was the first mistake in the game by either team, but a 6-4-3 double play later in the frame halted the Jaguars progress.

Summer Ellyson held the Jaguars to two hits the entire evening, struck out six, and at one point had retired 10 consecutive batters heading into the fifth inning.

No outs recorded were more important for Ellyson than back-to-back strikeouts posted in the sixth inning after a sacrifice bunt placed the potential equalizing run into scoring position.

The win was career No. 80 for Ellyson who became just the sixth pitcher in Ragin’ Cajuns history to reach the milestone.

