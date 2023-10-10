Cambre Named SBC Special Teams Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana football’s Dalen Cambre was voted as the Sun Belt Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

The Lafayette, Louisiana, native came up clutch in the fourth quarter as he blocked Texas State’s lone punt of the game that was recovered by Patrick Mensah and returned to the Bobcats’ 22-yard line.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were trailing, 30-28, prior to the block, and on the ensuing possession, Louisiana scored on a Zeon Chriss 8-yard run to take a 34-30 advantage.

The honor is the first for Louisiana this season and the first of Cambre’s career.

Louisiana is back in action for Homecoming on Oct. 21 against Georgia State at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel