Cajuns Wrap Up Midweek Home Schedule Against Jaguars, Demons

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team wraps up its home midweek schedule beginning on Tuesday when it hosts Southern University at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

After facing Southern, Louisiana (26-15) will host in-state foe Northwestern State (21-16) on Wednesday. The games are part of a five-game homestand for Louisiana, which will resume Sun Belt Conference play when it hosts No. 6-ranked Coastal Carolina in a three-game series beginning on Friday.

Both midweek games are scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch and will be streamed live on ESPN+. Fans in the Lafayette area can listen to both games on 103.3 The Goat, 1420 AM and worldwide on the Varsity Network app. Live results will be available at CajunStats.com.

Louisiana faces Southern (13-21) for the first time since the 2015 season and hold a 51-23-1 advantage in the series. The Ragin’ Cajuns have won the last four meetings in the series and 14 of 16 since the 2001 season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Northwestern State will meet for the 139th time on the diamond with Louisiana holding an 89-49 lead. The Ragin’ Cajuns swept a home-and-home series against the Demons in 2022 and have won 14 of the last 15 meetings dating back to 2012.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome or purchasing by visiting Account Manager [am.ticketmaster.com]. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.

GAMES 42-43 PREVIEW

Tuesday: Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (26-15) vs. Southern Jaguars (13-21)

Wednesday: Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Northwestern State Demons (21-16)

DATE/TIMES (dates and times are subject to change)

Tuesday, April 25 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26 – 6 p.m.

LOCATION/SITE

M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (6,015) | Lafayette, La.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

TUESDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA | TBA

SOUTHERN | TBA

WEDNESDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA | TBA

NORTHWESTERN STATE | RH Chase Prestwich (5-11, 200, So., Frederick, Colo.)

’23 Stats: 4-2, 5.48 ERA, 42.2 IP, 38 H, 28 R, 26 ER, 19 BB, 54 K, .232 OppBA

RANKINGS

Louisiana – Not ranked

Southern – Not ranked

Northwestern State – Not ranked

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

RADIO (Pregame Show starts 30 minutes prior to first pitch)

Station – 103.3 The Goat / 1420 AM / The Varsity Network App

Talent – Jay Walker (pxp); Brad Topham (color)

STREAMING (ESPN+)

Talent – Dan McDonald (pxp); Brennan Breaux (color)

LIVE STATS

CajunStats.com

SERIES RECORD

vs. Southern – Louisiana leads, 51-23-1

vs. Northwestern State – Louisiana leads, 89-49

WHAT’S ON DECK

Louisiana returns to Sun Belt Conference play beginning Friday when it hosts No. 6-ranked Coastal Carolina in a 6 p.m. contest. The three-game series will continue on Saturday at 4 p.m. before concluding on Sunday in a 10 a.m. clash.

All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and will be aired on KPEL-FM (96.5).

