Cajuns Welcome Coastal for Weekend Set at Lamson

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team remains at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park to continue this week's homestand, hosting Coastal Carolina in a three-game Sun Belt Conference series from Friday-Sunday, April 17-19.

The series opener is set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Play continues Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and concludes on Sunday with the series finale at 12:00 p.m.

The entire series airs on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald and Dawson Eiserloh calling the action. Radio coverage is available on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on Varsity Network with Cody Junot (pxp) and Bobby Neveaux (analyst) providing commentary.

UL Softball is celebrating Alumni Weekend and Louisiana Salutes. Those who have served, or are currently serving in the military, can receive special ticket rates through Vet Tix and receive free beer and popcorn (with valid military ID) – the promotion available for all three games.

The Coastal series is the first of back-to-back SBC weekends for Louisiana at home at Lamson Park, the Ragin' Cajuns hosting Marshall the following weekend (April 24-26).

Louisiana (22-22, 5-10 SBC) vs. Coastal Carolina (22-23, 6-9 SBC)

Dates: Friday-Sunday, April 17-19

Location: Lafayette, La.

Stadium: Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park

Series Schedule:

Fri., Apr. 17 – 6:00 p.m. (CDT) | ESPN+ | 103.3 FM & 1420 AM

Sat., Apr. 18 – 2:00 p.m. (CDT) | ESPN+ | 103.3 FM & 1420 AM

Sun., Apr. 19 – 12:00 p.m. (CDT) ) | ESPN+ | 103.3 FM & 1420 AM

MEDIA INFORMATION

Season Stats (PDF) [s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com] | Roster [ragincajuns.com] | Schedule/Results [ragincajuns.com] | SBC Standings [sunbeltsports.org]

Television: ESPN+ [espn.com] | Talent: Dan McDonald, PxP; Dawson Eiserloh, analyst

Radio: The GOAT 103.3 FM/1420 AM and Varsity Network [ragincajuns.com] | Talent: Cody Junot, PxP; Bobby Neveaux, analyst

Live Stats: CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com [statbroadcast.com]

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsSB [x.com]



TEAM INFORMATION

LOUISIANA Ragin' Cajuns

NFCA: -- | USA: -- | SBA: -- | D1S: -- | RPI: 58

Head Coach: Alyson Habetz (Louisiana, '95)

Record at Louisiana: 51-47 (2nd season)

Team Slash Line (AVG / SLG / OBP): .301 / .480 / .381

Team ERA: 3.99 | Opponent Batting Average: .278 | Strikeouts (Pitching): 163

Stolen Bases: 36-for-51

COASTAL CAROLINA Chanticleers

NFCA: -- | USA: -- | SBA: -- | D1S: -- | RPI: 75

Head Coach: Kelley Green (Northwestern, '96)

Record at Coastal: : 534-383 (17th season)

Team Slash Line (AVG / SLG / OBP): .284 / .518 / .374

Team ERA: 6.07 | Opponent Batting Average: .317 | Strikeouts (Pitching): 148

Stolen Bases: 24-for-30



SERIES HISTORY

Series Record: Louisiana leads, 26-5

Last: 5/9/25 – CCU 6, UL 1 (Troy, Ala.)

In Lafayette: UL leads, 12-0

In SBC Play: UL leads, 23-4

Streak: CCU, +1

- Series began with Coastal’s entry into the Sun Belt Conference in 2017.

- Cajuns claimed the each of first eight series before Chants took 2-of-3 in Conway in 2025.

- UL posted a series-best, 15-game win streak prior to last season’s series-opening loss

- Each Coastal series win has occurred either in Conway or a neutral site.

- UL swept all prior meetings at Lamson (2017, 2019, 2022, 2024)



LEADING OFF

>> The Ragin’ Cajuns complete a week-long, four-game homestand with an SBC series against Coastal Carolina.

>> UL and Coastal meet for the 10th time in SBC play, the Chants claiming last season’s series. It’s the fifth all-time series at Lamson Park.

>> The Coastal matchup marks the first of back-to-back SBC weekends at Lamson Park – the final two home series – with the Cajuns also hosting Marshall next weekend (April 24-26).

>> Louisiana has won both of its home SBC series this season, taking 2-of-3 from Texas State and Troy.

>> The Ragin’ Cajuns have excelled at Lamson Park this spring, sporting a 12-6 mark behind .312 hitting and a 3.44 ERA.

>> Louisiana stands 30-14 at home in Alyson Habetz's tenure (13-5 in SBC play).

>> The Ragin’ Cajuns seek to halt a season-long, five-game losing streak, which was extended by Tuesday’s 8-0 (5 inn.) loss to No. 17 LSU.

>> Entering the weekend, Kennedy Marceaux carries a 10-game hitting streak in SBC play. Mia Liscano has reached base in 14 straight SBC games.



NOTEWORTHY

>> Ragin' Cajuns pitching seeks to bounce back after yielding 17 extra base hits, 31 total runs and a .341 average to JMU in last weekend's SBC series.

>> Kennedy Marceaux has been the leading hitter in SBC play, batting .426 (20-of-47) with an active 10-game, conference-play hitting streak.

>> During her recent 12-game hitting streak prior to the homestand opener, Kennedy Marceaux had raised her season batting average over 68 points (from .268 to .336).

>> Mia Liscano owns a team-high tying 12 multi-hit games (with Brooke Otto). She paces the team with a .394 season average, 43 hits, and 27 runs scored.

>> Brooke Otto's nine home runs leads a group of four Cajuns who have hit at least five home runs. With 41 team home runs, UL has surpassed the total (22) from last season's 54-game slate.

>> The team-leading 12 doubles, nine home runs and 37 RBI all represent career-high totals for Brooke Otto.

>> Freshman Haley Hart has burst onto the scene with eight home runs and one of the top slugging marks (.633). She's batting .358 with 29 RBI.

>> Lily Knox's grand slam on Sunday at JMU pushed her team-leading series total to five RBI and conference-play total to 11 RBI, joining Brooke Otto (12 RBI) in double figures in SBC action.

ABOUT LOUISIANA

>> McKayla Ferguson's eighth-inning, walk-off single in the Troy series finale – the last SBC series at Lamson – marked Louisiana's fifth walk-off win of the season.

>> Louisiana is 17-2 when producing six runs or more and 18-4 when out-hitting the opposition.

>> The Ragin' Cajuns are unbeaten when leading after five innings (16-0) and six innings (15-0).

>> Louisiana's offense ranks Top 100 nationally in runs (238), total hits (338), home runs (41), RBI (221) and slugging percentage (.480) while near-Top 100 in average (No. 115; .301) and scoring (No. 117; 5.4).

>> The Ragin' Cajuns have involved four arms in the circle with Sage Hoover (93.2), Bethaney Noble (83.0), Julianne Tipton (50.1) and Lexie Delbrey (44.0) each having worked 40-plus innings.

THIS 'N THAT

>> The Ragin' Cajuns seek a return to their championship and postseason ways in the 2026 season. Last season, UL finished third in the SBC and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.

>> Louisiana was picked to finish third in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll.

>> 2025 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Emily Smith is the top returner on offense looking to build upon a 50-hit, 40-RBI debut in her collegiate rookie season.

>> The two-time reigning national leader in total double plays turned, Louisiana's defense crafted 81 double plays over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

>> The double play tandem of Cecilia Vasquez and Mia Liscano highlights an infield defense that has led the nation in double plays turned the past two seasons.

>> Acadiana-area softball star Kennedy Marceaux of Kaplan, the 2024 Louisiana Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, headlines the newcomers.

>> The 2026 campaign marks the 46th season in the storied history of Louisiana Softball. The program debuted in 1981 and since has recorded 1,941 wins, a total that ranks Top 5 in NCAA history.

>> The Louisiana Softball program's rich tradition includes six Women's College World Series appearances, eight NCAA Super Regional berths and 33 NCAA Regional appearances which ranks as eighth-most in NCAA history.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana heads west on I-10 to Lake Charles for a midweek contest at McNeese on Tuesday, April 21 before the final home Sun Belt Conference series of the season vs. Marshall from Friday-Sunday, April 24-26 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The matchup with McNeese is set for 6:00 p.m. at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. UL and Marshall open the SBC series at Lamson Park on Friday at 6:00 p.m., followed by matchups on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday at 12:00 a.m.

All games will be televised on ESPN+ with a radio broadcast available on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on Varsity Network.

The UL Softball program will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, April 25 highlighted by the annual Bats and Bugs Crawfish Boil which follows the contest. Tickets for the crawfish boil can be purchased at any upcoming home game or online at RaginCajuns.com/BatsBugs [ragincajuns.evenue.net].

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Facebook (/ RaginCajunsSB [facebook.com]), Twitter ( @RaginCajunsSB [twitter.com]) and Instagram (@Louisiana.SB [instagram.com]) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Softball.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.