Cajuns Undone by Lamar’s Second Half Comeback

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team yielded a 13-point halftime lead in the third quarter, fell behind in the fourth quarter and was unable to completely catch up as Lamar held on for a 63-60 win on Wednesday, December 13 at the Cajundome.

Behind 19 combined points from Brandi Williams (11) and Tamera Johnson (8), and shooting 64 percent (14-of-22) as a team which included 4-of-5 from three-point range, the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-4) led the entire first half and took a 33-20 lead into the break.

Lamar (5-3) turned the tables on Louisiana quickly in the second half, shooting 64 percent (9-of-14) in the third quarter – catching up during a 13-0 run from 7:25 through 2:31 which evened the score at 37-all.

The Cajuns broke the Cardinals’ third-quarter spree and regained the lead with jumpers from Mariah Stewart and Johnson on back-to-back possessions inside the two-minute mark. Lamar, though, found a five-point spurt in the final minute resulting in another deadlock, this time at 42-all, heading into the fourth quarter.

UL committed two crucial turnovers after their first possession of the fourth quarter, both times leading to inside baskets for the Cardinals. That was the start of a 9-0 run by Lamar – similar to the way the Cajuns started the game – opening a 51-42 lead and putting the Cajuns in comeback mode with 6:50 remaining in the game.

Sparked by a three-point play from Destiny Rice plus Williams’ fourth trey of the night, UL would stage a 10-4 run to slice LU’s lead to 61-58 with 1:02 left to play.

Rice again drew a three-point play with 21 seconds showing for a chance to even the score, however the free throw was missed and the Cardinals got a defensive rebound off of the loose ball scramble. On the other end, Sabria Dean hit two free throws to return the margin to three points.

UL had two opportunities to extend the game, but was unable to get a shot off on the ensuing possession and after Johnson swiped a Cardinals inbounds pass had her shot blocked in an attempt to draw the three-point play.

The loss was a tough one for the Cajuns who actually out-shot the Cardinals for the game 56 percent (25-of-45) to 43 percent (23-of-53). LU overcome the statistic in the second half: winning the points off of turnovers battle (11-4), getting 24 bench points after the break to the Cajuns’ five, led by 15 from 6-foot-2 forward Akasha Davis, and outscoring UL by an 11-3 count at the free throw line the final 20 minutes (Cajuns shot 3-of-9).

LU’s win marked the fifth time in the past six meetings that the road team wins in the Cajuns-Cardinals series.

Wednesday’s game marked the start of a month-ending, four-game homestand for Louisiana which includes games with North Texas (Dec. 17), LSU-Shreveport (Education Game on Dec. 19) and App State (Sun Belt opener on Dec. 30).

LEADING THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Johnson, who was 4-of-5 from the floor and scored 10 points in the second half, wound up as the Cajuns’ leading scorer with 18 points. It marked the seventh time in as many games this season she’s scored double figures.

Johnson also led the Ragin’ Cajuns with five rebounds and three steals.

Williams’ four triples led all players and produced the bulk of the 14 points she scored, and it was her fifth straight game played scoring double figures. She was a perfect 4-for-4, highlighted by 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, in the scoring 11 points in the first quarter as the Cajuns raced out to a 17-8 lead.

Williams, Tamiah Robinson and Aasia Sam each contributed three rebounds.

The Cajuns had an assist on 14 of their 25 made baskets, led by a season-high five dimes from Rice. Also with multiple assists was Johnson, Robinson and Williams who each had a pair.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

The Ragin' Cajuns welcome North Texas to the Cajundome on Sunday, December 17 as the team's four-game holiday homestand continues. Tipoff against the Mean Green is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

As part of this week's "Holiday Hoops" theme fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Ugly Christmas sweaters to participate in Sunday's festivities.

Following the UNT contest, Louisiana plays its final non-conference game prior to the start of Sun Belt play on December 30 – and before the Christmas holiday break – when the annual Education Game is held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19 vs. LSU-Shreveport. Nearly 3,000 Acadiana-area students are expected to be in attendance for the field trip outing.

