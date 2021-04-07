Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Cajuns top Sam Houston on the road Tuesday

Louisiana 8, Sam Houston 3
items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Alissa Dalton Louisiana Softball 2021
Posted at 11:14 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 00:14:19-04

Justice Milz hit a home run, and drove in three as Louisiana tops Sam Houston 8-3 in a midweek non-conference matchup.

Summer Ellyson picked up the win, her tenth. She allowed just one earned run on five hits.

Louisiana plays at Houston Wednesday at 5 p.m. continuing this Spring Break road trip. Louisiana has won 13-straight games.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.