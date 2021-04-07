Cajuns top Sam Houston on the road Tuesday

Justice Milz hit a home run, and drove in three as Louisiana tops Sam Houston 8-3 in a midweek non-conference matchup.

Summer Ellyson picked up the win, her tenth. She allowed just one earned run on five hits.

Louisiana plays at Houston Wednesday at 5 p.m. continuing this Spring Break road trip. Louisiana has won 13-straight games.

