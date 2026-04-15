Cajuns’ Top Doubles Pair Collects SBC Weekly Honor

LAFAYETTE – The Sun Belt Conference recognized the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Tennis team’s No. 1 doubles pairing of Mason Landreth and Leonard Tramolay as its Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday (April 15, 2026).

The tandem continued its standout spring campaign by securing its team-leading 11th victory while extending its winning streak to six matches in Louisiana’s 4-1 win over Southern Miss last Saturday.

Competing on Court 1, Landreth and Tramolay delivered a decisive 6-3 victory over Southern Miss’ Saheb Sodhi and Jose Murariu to clinch the doubles point before the Golden Eagles could force a deciding match.

Their performance completed a 2-0 sweep of doubles play for the Ragin’ Cajuns, providing an early 1-0 advantage that set the tone for the match.

Saturday’s performance also marked the first of two clinching points for Landreth, who later sealed the overall match with his victory at No. 1 singles.

The duo has consistently anchored Louisiana’s doubles lineup. As a team, the Ragin’ Cajuns own a 27-15 (.643) record in doubles competition, spearheaded by Landreth and Tramolay’s 11-5 mark on Court 1.

It is the second Doubles Team of the Week honor this season for Landreth and Tramolay, who were previously recognized on February 18. The accolade is the third doubles award for Louisiana this spring, with the pair of Darius Balan and Gianluca Filoramo earning recognition on March 4.

Louisiana (10-6) is set to enter postseason play on Friday, April 17 as it faces South Alabama in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Tennis Championship tournament at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia. First serve is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. (CDT).

All matches of the SBC Championship tournament will be streamed live on ESPN+, with live scoring available through Championship Central [sunbeltsports.org] at SunBeltSports.org.

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Admission to all Louisiana home matches throughout the season is free of charge for all and open to the public. Fans can track the progress of the matches involving Louisiana through the links accessible from the Men's Tennis schedule page on RaginCajuns.com.