Cajuns take two Monday, extend their winning streak to 7

LAFAYETTE — Gerry Glasco wouldn't expand on the specifics, but said after last Saturday's loss to UTA "big changes" were needed.

The former All-American allowed just a hit in 5.2 innings pitched Monday in game one of the double-header with Georgia Southern. Louisiana took game one 6-0, game two 7-3.

Ellyson and Casey Dixon combined for a one-hitter in game one, while Karly Heath and Kandra Lamb pitched game two.

At the plate Ciara Bryan continue her torrid pace, hitting in 4 of her 6 at bats, hitting one home run, while driving in 4 runs. Jade Gortarez hit a home run in game two. She's reached safely in each of the last four games. Coach Gerry Glasco beleives the Arizona State transfer is finding her stride.

"I think we're finally seeing her get comfortable," he said. "She scorched a ball, I don't know if it was that game or the first, and they caught it out in right-center field. She's a very good opposite field hitter and we start seeing her go both ways it'll make her very dangerous."

Louisiana heads on the road for an extended stretch. The Cajuns play a three game series at Georgia State this weekend, before a Monday double-header against Lamar. The team plays games against Sam Houston, Houston, and Troy before returning home April 13.

