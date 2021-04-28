Cajuns' struggles against top teams concerning heading into the postseason

In a shortened 2020 softball season Louisiana made it clear the Cajuns were not to be trifled with. A 5-3 record against top 10 teams drove the "what if" narrative all off-season. Success against the nation's best has not come as easily this time around.

After dropping both games at Alabama, the Cajuns are now 2-6 this season against top 11 teams.

"You know, anytime you take a step up to a top 5 team in the country, things get exposed," Gerry Glasco said on Monday.

Louisiana was held to 10 hits and four runs in the two games against the Tide. The team has struggled against ranked opponents all year long. In the team's eight games against top 10 teams, Louisiana is hitting .231, averaging 3.25 runs per game. Against the rest of their opponents the team is .336, averaging 7.4 runs.

Speaking Monday, Glasco hopes these struggles don't define the team, rather teach them.

"You have to keep that knowledge from the adversity you faced and things you learned from it," he said. "You can't let that fade from your memory easily. You hear the expression 'Spit on it and move on, go to the next day.' We don't want to do that. We want to dwell on the things we learned and that we were exposed to. We want to learn and remember."

Louisiana finishes up the regular season with a series at Coastal Carolina and at home against ULM. The Cajuns could get one last crack at a top 25 team if Texas State slips back in before the Sun Belt Tournament and the two were to meet in what would likely be the championship game. Louisiana took two of three from the Bobcats during their regular season series.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel