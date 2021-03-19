Cajuns split series with no. 10 Texas

JULIE RAWLS PRODUCED AT LEAST ONE RUN IN EACH OF HER FINAL THREE PLATE APPEARANCES HELPING ENSURE NO. 15 LOUISIANA RAGIN' CAJUNS SOFTBALL OF A DOUBLEHEADER SPLIT WITH NO. 10 TEXAS ON THURSDAY AT RED & CHARLINE MCCOMBS FIELD. — Julie Rawls produced at least one run in each of her final three plate appearances helping ensure No. 15 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball of a doubleheader split with No. 10 Texas on Thursday at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

Rawls' performance in the nightcap resulted in her netting four RBI leading the Ragin' Cajuns (14-5) to a 10-9 triumph, an emphatic response to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Longhorns (17-3) earlier in the day.

The senior catcher turned the tables on Texas in the third inning of Game 2 when she delivered a bases-loaded single that wound up clearing the bases and lifting Louisiana into the lead for good at 5-4.

An inning later and it was Rawls who put the Longhorns in a huge hole to climb out of with the second of three key two-out hits in the inning for the Ragin' Cajuns, a two-run double that extended the advantage to 8-4.

Rawls' lasting impact on the contest was an RBI single in the sixth inning that provided Louisiana's 10th run of the contest. It was a valuable insurance run as Texas rallied for three runs in its final two at bats before Summer Ellyson re-entered and closed the door.

Louisiana piled up 13 hits against Longhorns pitching in departing Austin with a win. Rawls was joined by Alissa Dalton and Ciara Bryan in posting three-hit efforts.

The high-scoring finale was a stark contrast to the pitcher's duel in Game 1 between Kandra Lamb and Texas' Shealyn O'Leary. Until the Longhorns plated a pair of runs in the sixth inning, the two runs on the board for the hosts were unearned.

Lamb scattered five hits and was charged with only two earned runs over 5-1/3 innings for another strong outing against a nationally ranked foe. She struck out five and only allowed a runner to (or past) third base in one of the first five innings.

