Cajuns' six-game weekend set begins with South Alabama Friday

KATC
Posted at 9:37 PM, Mar 25, 2021
Louisiana softball opens up a six-game home-set with Georgia Southern and South Alabama beginning Friday. Louisiana (16-6, 2-1) has won 57-straight Sun Belt Series.

No. 16 Louisiana (16-6, 2-1 SBC) vs. South Alabama (16-8, 6-0 SBC)
Friday, March 26 at 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 27 at 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 28 at 12 p.m.

Radio: ESPN 1420
Series Record: 34-11
Steak: Louisiana +12

No. 16 Louisiana (16-6, 2-1 SBC) vs. Georgia Southern (5-11, 0-2 SBC)
Sunday, March 28 at 4:00 p.m.
Monday, March 29 at 4:00 p.m.
Monday, March 29 following the first game

Radio: ESPN 1420
Series Record: 15-2
Streak: Louisiana +5

