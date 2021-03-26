Cajuns' six-game weekend set begins with South Alabama Friday

Louisiana softball opens up a six-game home-set with Georgia Southern and South Alabama beginning Friday. Louisiana (16-6, 2-1) has won 57-straight Sun Belt Series.
No. 16 Louisiana (16-6, 2-1 SBC) vs. South Alabama (16-8, 6-0 SBC)
Friday, March 26 at 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 27 at 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 28 at 12 p.m.
Radio: ESPN 1420
Series Record: 34-11
Steak: Louisiana +12
No. 16 Louisiana (16-6, 2-1 SBC) vs. Georgia Southern (5-11, 0-2 SBC)
Sunday, March 28 at 4:00 p.m.
Monday, March 29 at 4:00 p.m.
Monday, March 29 following the first game
Radio: ESPN 1420
Series Record: 15-2
Streak: Louisiana +5
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers