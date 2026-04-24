Cajuns’ Season Ends Against Marshall in SBC Second Round

ROME, Ga. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Tennis team saw its return to postseason play come to an end on Thursday, April 23, falling to Marshall, 4-0, in the second round of the 2026 Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia.

Making their first SBC Championship appearance since 2024, the No. 7-seeded Ragin’ Cajuns (13-6) battled early but couldn’t overcome a strong start by the No. 10-seeded Thundering Herd (13-10), who secured the doubles point and carried that momentum into singles play.

Marshall claimed victories on Courts 1 and 3 in doubles to take a 1-0 match lead. The Ragin’ Cajuns showed resistance on Court 2, where Safia Zenbi and Ana Martinez Vaquero held a 5-4 edge before the match went unfinished.

In singles, Louisiana pushed on multiple courts but was unable to convert into points as Marshall clinched the match with wins on Courts 5, 6 and 2.

Senior Angelique Berrat was locked in a tight battle at No. 1 singles, forcing the opening set with Marshall’s Johanna Strom to an extended seventh point before trailing 4-2 in the second when play was halted. Berrat’s battle brought her season-ending unbeaten streak to 14 matches (11 wins, three unfinished), closing her final collegiate season with a 13-1 record – all on Court 1.

Martinez Vaquero, who claimed victory in her opening set over Sarah Copley, and Marilou Bressan were also in competitive positions in their respective matches that went unfinished.

Despite the setback, the Cajuns’ spring 2026 dual match season marked a step forward for the program, which will look to build on its success next season.

Louisiana concluded the 2026 season with its first double-digit win total since 2018. The 13-win campaign, second-highest tally with head coach Stephanie Vallejos, was highlighted by a nine-match win streak and the team’s impressive 54-29 record in singles play.

MATCH RESULTS

FINAL: Marshall 4, Louisiana 0

Apr. 23, 2026 at Rome, Ga. (Rome Tennis Center)

Singles competition

1. Angelique Berrat (UL) vs. Johanna Strom (MU) 5-7, 2-4, unfinished

2. Polina Gumeniuk (MU) def. Safia Zenbi (UL) 6-4, 6-2

3. Marilou Bressan (UL) vs. Alina Mokrynska (MU) 4-6, 4-5, unfinished

4. Ana Martinez Vaquero (UL) vs. Sarah Copley (MU) 6-3, 5-5, unfinished

5. Nour El Ouazzani (MU) def. Martina Della Gora (UL) 6-0, 6-2

6. Thalia Smith (MU) def. Rocio Navarro (UL) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Alina Mokrynska/Johanna Strom (MU) def. Angelique Berrat/Nina Krecklenberg (UL) 6-2

2. Safia Zenbi/Ana Martinez Vaquero (UL) vs. Sarah Copley/Nour El Ouazzani (MU) 5-4, unfinished

3. Polina Gumeniuk/Thalia Smith (MU) def. Martina Della Gora/Rocio Navarro (UL) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (5,6,2)

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Admission to all Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Tennis home matches is free of charge for all and open to the public. Fans can track the progress of the matches involving Louisiana through links accessible from the Women's Tennis schedule page on RaginCajuns.com.

