Cajuns Return to Lamson Park for Easter Weekend Series with Troy

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team returns to Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park for a three-game Sun Belt Conference series with the Troy Trojans during Easter Weekend, the games scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, April 2-4.

The series opener is set for 4:00 p.m. on Thursday (April 2). Play continues Friday (April 3) at 6:00 p.m. and concludes on Saturday (April 4) with the series finale at 1:00 p.m.

The entire series will be televised on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald and Eric Mouton calling the action. Radio coverage is available on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on Varsity Network with Cody Junot (pxp) and Bobby Neveaux (analyst) providing commentary.

The Troy series brings Louisiana to the halfway point in Sun Belt play. The Ragin’ Cajuns (20-16, 3-6 SBC) look to rebound from last weekend’s sweep at ULM and aim to reposition themselves higher in the standings ahead of the start of the second half of league play.

On the closing day of the series, the UL Federal Credit Union will host a postgame Easter Egg hunt. Over 3,000 eggs will be hidden, including golden eggs with special prizes.

Louisiana (20-16, 3-6 SBC) vs. Troy (22-12, 4-5 SBC)

Dates: Thursday-Saturday, April 2-4

Location: Lafayette, La.

Stadium: Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park

Series Schedule:

Thu., Apr. 2 – 4:00 p.m. (CDT) | ESPN+ | 103.3 FM & 1420 AM

Fri., Apr. 3 – 6:00 p.m. (CDT) | ESPN+ | 103.3 FM & 1420 AM

Sat., Apr. 4 – 1:00 p.m. (CDT) ) | ESPN+ | 103.3 FM & 1420 AM

MEDIA INFORMATION

Season Stats (PDF) [s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com] | Roster [ragincajuns.com] | Schedule/Results [ragincajuns.com]

Television: ESPN+ [espn.com] | Talent: Dan McDonald, PxP; Eric Mouton, analyst

Radio: The GOAT 103.3 FM/1420 AM and Varsity Network [ragincajuns.com] | Talent: Cody Junot, PxP; Bobby Neveaux, analyst

Live Stats: CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com [statbroadcast.com]

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsSB [x.com]



TEAM INFORMATION

LOUISIANA Ragin' Cajuns

NFCA: -- | USA: -- | SBA: -- | D1S: -- | RPI: 51

Head Coach: Alyson Habetz (Louisiana, '95)

Record at Louisiana: 49-41 (2nd season)

Team Slash Line (AVG / SLG / OBP): .307 / .497 / .381

Team ERA: 3.52 | Opponent Batting Average: .270 | Strikeouts (Pitching): 142

Stolen Bases: 33-for-46

TROY Trojans

NFCA: -- | USA: -- | SBA: -- | D1S: -- | RPI: 78

Head Coach: Eric Newell (Williams Baptist, '02)

Record at Troy: 122-77-1 (4th season)

Team Slash Line (AVG / SLG / OBP): .340 / .531 / .426

Team ERA: 3.11 | Opponent Batting Average: .237 | Strikeouts (Pitching): 193

Stolen Bases: 77-for-90



SERIES HISTORY

Series Record: Louisiana leads, 52-10

Last: 4/5/25 – UL 4, TROY 1 (Troy, Ala.)

In Lafayette: Louisiana leads, 27-3

Sun Belt Play: Louisiana leads, 45-10

Streak: UL, +1

- 20th Sun Belt series matchup; Louisiana won each series until Trojans took 2-of-3 last year in Troy.

- UL holds a 27-3 edge over Troy at Lamson Park.

- Trojans won the series opener each of the last three seasons (2023-25).

- Series began with DH at Lamson Park in April 1997.



LEADING OFF

>> The Ragin’ Cajuns are home at Lamson Park during Easter weekend for the second straight season.

>> Louisiana meets Troy from Thursday-Saturday, April 2-4 in a matchup of two teams seeking to rise in the SBC standings.

>> The Ragin’ Cajuns and Trojans meet for the 20th time as SBC foes. Louisiana looks to avenge last season’s series loss in Troy – the Trojans’ first series win since joining the SBC in 2006.

>> Louisiana enters the weekend seeking to halt its only losing streak of three games or more this season, having been swept last weekend at ULM.

>> The Ragin’ Cajuns have excelled at Lamson Park this season, sporting a .330 batting average and 2.80 ERA.

>> UL seeks to extend its two-game win streak at Lamson Park. The Texas State series finale win and McNeese midweek moved the team to 10-4 at home this season.

>> Louisiana claimed its previous SBC series at Lamson Park, taking 2-of-3 from preseason favorite Texas State.

>> The next win by Louisiana will mark the 50th victory of the Alyson Habetz era.

>> Kennedy Marceaux enters the Troy series as the Ragin’ Cajuns hottest hitter. Following a 7-of-11 performance (.636) at ULM, Marceaux now leads the team batting .440 in SBC play.

>> The Ragin’ Cajuns are celebrating Easter at Lamson Park during Saturdays’ series finale. Pregame activities include a photo booth and bead-making station while postgame features an Easter egg hunt.



NOTEWORTHY

>> It took the Ragin' Cajuns only four weeks to surpass last season's home run total. UL enters the weekend with 36 home runs after hitting 22 a year ago.

>> When Louisiana has scored first, it's been nearly unbeatable (13-4). When generating more hits than the opposition, the Ragin' Cajuns are 18-2.

>> Louisiana's offense ranks Top 100 nationally in average (.307), runs (201), total hits (282), home runs (36), RBI (187) and slugging percentage (.497).

>> The Ragin' Cajuns have involved four arms in the circle with Sage Hoover (77.1), Bethaney Noble (67.1), Lexie Delbrey (41.1) and Julianne Tipton (35.1) each having worked 25-plus innings.

>> Louisiana’s pitching staff yielded only three earned runs across 21.0 innings (vs. Texas State) during the last SBC series held at Lamson Park



ABOUT LOUISIANA

>> Freshman Haley Hart leads Louisiana in hits (37), total bases (67), slugging percentage (.698) and on-base percentage (.450). Her .385 batting average (37-for-96) is currently the second-highest mark.

>> Brooke Otto leads Louisiana with 32 RBI and is a power threat with 7 home runs and 12 doubles. Her .684 slugging percentage gives the Ragin’ Cajuns a key middle-of-the-order run producer.

>> Mia Liscano has been a catalyst, particularly in turning the lineup over from the No. 9 spot, leading the way batting .402 with 35 hits and 23 runs scored.

>> One of most consistent options near the top of the lineup, and in the short game, Dayzja Williams batting .322 with 29 hits and 26 runs scored

>> Kennedy Marceaux’s resurgence in SBC play (batting .440) has raised her overall average to .323 and placed her among the leaders in base hits (32) and RBI (24).

>> Kennedy Marceaux delivered a pair of three-hit games in her 7-of-11 showing at ULM increasing her multiple-hit games total to seven. She set her SBC-play high with three RBI in the series finale.

>> Bethaney Noble has emerged in the circle during her senior season. Noble owns a 7-4 record with a 2.39 ERA in 67.1 innings, allowing just 23 earned runs.

>> Sage Hoover leads the Cajuns’ pitching staff in workload with 77.1 innings pitched across 20 appearances (12 starts). She battled LSU for 9.2 innings in a 2-1 contest and claimed a win over then-No. 15 Texas A&M.

>> Sage Hoover claimed SBC Pitcher of the Week honors on March 24 after a dominant showing vs. Texas State. Hoover yielded only one run and held the Bobcats to 10 hits and a .227 average across 13.1 innings.



THIS 'N THAT

>> The Ragin' Cajuns seek a return to their championship and postseason ways in the 2026 season. Last season, UL finished third in the SBC and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.

>> Louisiana was picked to finish third in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll.

>> 2025 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Emily Smith is the top returner on offense looking to build upon a 50-hit, 40-RBI debut in her collegiate rookie season.

>> The two-time reigning national leader in total double plays turned, Louisiana's defense crafted 81 double plays over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

>> The double play tandem of Cecilia Vasquez and Mia Liscano highlights an infield defense that has led the nation in double plays turned the past two seasons.

>> Acadiana-area softball star Kennedy Marceaux of Kaplan, the 2024 Louisiana Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, headlines the newcomers.

>> The 2026 campaign marks the 46th season in the storied history of Louisiana Softball. The program debuted in 1981 and since has recorded 1,939 wins, a total that ranks Top 5 in NCAA history.

>> The Louisiana Softball program's rich tradition includes six Women's College World Series appearances, eight NCAA Super Regional berths and 33 NCAA Regional appearances which ranks as eighth-most in NCAA history.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana heads out on the road for its week-long Spring Break trip in the Shenandoah Valley, visiting No. 17 Virginia on Wednesday, April 8 before a Sun Belt Conference series at James Madison from Friday-Sunday, April 10-12.

The matchup in with UVA in Charlottesville is set for 5:00 p.m. (CDT) on ACC Network Extra. UL and JMU open the SBC series in Harrisonburg on Friday at 4:00 p.m. (CDT), followed by matchups on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. (CDT) and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. (CDT), each game airing on ESPN+.

Radio coverage is available for all games on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on Varsity Network with Cody Junot (pxp) and Bobby Neveaux (analyst) providing commentary.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Facebook (/ RaginCajunsSB [facebook.com]), Twitter ( @RaginCajunsSB [twitter.com]) and Instagram (@Louisiana.SB [instagram.com]) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Softball.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.